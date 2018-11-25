Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As political campaigns for the 2019 general elections kickoff, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command of the Nigerians Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has advised personnel to distance themselves from every political activity including political comments on social media.

AVM Amao gave the advice, on Saturday, during the 2018 fourth quarter route march for Tactical Air Command and Co-Located Units held at the NAF Base in Makurdi the Benue State capital.

“The political campaigns for the 2019 general election have started in earnest. We as members of the Armed Forces are expected to remain apolitical. Note that any form of collaboration with politicians is totally prohibited. For emphasis, personnel are to distance themselves from every political activity including political comments on social media.”

Speaking on the current threat to peace in all regions of the country, the AOC emphasised the need for NAF personnel to be security conscious at all times.

“We are aware of the current threats to peace and security posed by the activities of Boko Haram in the North East, Militants in South-South and militia and farmers clashes in the Middle belt.

“ln addition, as the yuletide draws closer, crime rates are expected to increase. It is our duty to protect and safeguard lives and properties within our vicinity. I therefore, urge you to take necessary measures to ensure your personal safety and security as well as that of your loved ones and neighbors.”

He said the essence of the route march was to ensure that personnel of the NAF are fit both in body and in mind to be able to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

“As members of the Armed Forces, our battle readiness must be supported by sound body and mind. To maintain this momentum, you must develop the habit of exercising regularly as an individual.”

The AOC stated further that the exercise is organized for the purpose of ensuring personnel fitness and well-being which will ultimately enhance the performance of their assigned military duties.

The exercise which holds quarterly, according to Amao, is in line with the Chief of the Air Staff’s vision, “To reposition the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives”.

