The Sun News
Latest
18th January 2018 - 2019: Agbakoba’s group, Nigerian Third Force, rolls out action plan
18th January 2018 - Herdsmen, Bombers kill 16 in Benue, Borno
18th January 2018 - Drama as Senator Ogbuoji announces defection to APC, recants
18th January 2018 - The Sun Award’ll spur us to do more – Pinnick, Rohr, Sports Personality of the Year winners
18th January 2018 - APC: Alleged tenure elongation bid splits govs, NWC
18th January 2018 - EFCC arraigns ex-Nasarawa gov’s son, judge over alleged fraud
18th January 2018 - Buhari congratulates Anyaoku at 85
18th January 2018 - FG spends N784bn on fuel subsidy
18th January 2018 - Non-indigenes endorse Wike for second term
18th January 2018 - Restructuring: Avengers threatens fresh attacks on oil installations
Home / National / 2019: Agbakoba’s group, Nigerian Third Force, rolls out action plan

2019: Agbakoba’s group, Nigerian Third Force, rolls out action plan

— 18th January 2018

By Chukwudi Nweje

The Nigerian Third Force Movement has rolled out its action plan for the 2019 general elections.
Prominent members of the group include former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba, Tafawa Balewa, and Prof. Pat Utomi.
Former Education minister, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili is also a member of the group, including former Information minister, Frank Nweke Jnr, Col. Abubakar Umar (retd), Ayo Obe, Rabiu Ishyaku Rabiu, former presidential adviser, Akin Osuntokun.
A statement from the Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, described the group as “a pro-democracy movement and pressure group of like-minded Nigerians who are committed to changing the political order, which has failed to fashion a Nigeria that works for all.
The group, said MIN, was conceived as the third political force to rescue Nigeria from corrupt and inert political leadership and system by 2019.
“NIM is concerned that the political elite, since independence, and particularly, since the exit of the military from visible power in 1999, has proved that it is ill-equipped and unprepared for the challenge of transforming our nation from its under-developed status to one that is prosperous and can create a veritable environment for the realisation of its citizens’ potentials and well-being. It is clear that the political elite, as currently represented by the two dominant political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), among others, have failed Nigerians, for lack of clear Ideology and principle on how to run the country. Concerned that left to their schemes and antics, this class of entrenched leaders will lead Nigeria into a state of indescribable human misery, characterised by death, hunger, disease, illiteracy and manipulation, therefore, the NIM, being unable to continue to stand aloof, has decided to create a third political force, a platform to mobilise all citizens of goodwill and conscience towards engendering a new political system and culture in Nigeria, capable of bringing about the desired opportunities for all to actualise their dreams and potentialities; a nation where no man or group is oppressed.
To drive NIM’s vision are: Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (Co-Chair); Dr. Jhalil Tafawa Balewa (Co-Chair); Professor Pat Utomi (Deputy Chair); Rabiu Ishyaku Rabiu (Deputy Chair); Comrade Isah Aremu (Deputy Chair) and Chief Akin Osuntokun (Deputy Chair).
Other officers include Hajia Aisha Aliyu (Women Leader), Mr Dayo Israel (Youth Leader), Dr Osagie Obayuwana (Legal Adviser), Hajia Shetu Alfa Ibrahim (Treasurer), Mallam Naseer Kura (Publicity Secretary), Col. Abubakar Umar Dangiwa (Ex -Officio), Dr Oby Ezekwesili (Ex -Officio) and Mrs Ayo Obe (Ex-Officio).
The remaining officers are Sir Olawale Okunniyi (National Secretary/Director General) while chairmen of standing committees are: Mr Donald Duke (Finance Committee); Prof Jibrin Ibrahim (Ideology Commission); Comrade Najeem Usman (Political Commission); Mallam Tanko Yinusa (Mobilisation); Mr Wale Ajani (Students & Youth); Mr Taiwo Akinola (Diaspora Commission); Mr Tony Uranta (Strategy & Engagement) and Mallam Shittu Kabir (Contact/Logistics).

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Agbakoba’s group, Nigerian Third Force, rolls out action plan

— 18th January 2018

By Chukwudi Nweje The Nigerian Third Force Movement has rolled out its action plan for the 2019 general elections. Prominent members of the group include former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba, Tafawa Balewa, and Prof. Pat Utomi….

  • Herdsmen, Bombers kill 16 in Benue, Borno

    — 18th January 2018

    Gunmen kill 2 policemen, abduct 2 Canadians in Kaduna From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Tuesday night killed two policemen and abducted two Canadians in Kaduna. The incident took place along Jere-Kagarko road in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mukhtar Hussaini, confirmed…

  • Drama as Senator Ogbuoji announces defection to APC, recants

    — 18th January 2018

    From Fred Itua, Abuja  There was uproar on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, when Sunday Ogbuoji rescinded an earlier decision to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ogbuoji had, at commencement of the day’s legislative business, announced he was ditching the PDP, to join APC. His…

  • The Sun Award’ll spur us to do more – Pinnick, Rohr, Sports Personality of the Year winners

    — 18th January 2018

    President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick and Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, have described The Sun Sports Personality of the Year 2017 Award, which they jointly won, as a great honour, saying it would spur them to do more for the country’s football. Pinnick and Rohr will, on February 24, receive…

  • APC: Alleged tenure elongation bid splits govs, NWC

    — 18th January 2018

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja All may not be well in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a consultative meeting between the Governors on the platform of the party and the National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled to hold yesterday was postponed. National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who confirmed cancellation of the meeting,…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share