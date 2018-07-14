– The Sun News
Latest
14th July 2018 - 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations: Flying Eagles set for battle
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Fayemi votes, wife not accredited for presenting old voter’s card
14th July 2018 - Ekiti updated: Ekiti Bishop flays INEC for ‘slow process’
14th July 2018 - Nigeria risks ban for interference, says Infantino
14th July 2018 - Ekiti decides: Large voters turnout in Ikere-Ekiti
14th July 2018 - Card reader rejects Eleka’s PVC
14th July 2018 - How to make Crispy fish batter
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber update: PDP members allege APC thugs kidnapping party agents
14th July 2018 - Big, bold braids
14th July 2018 - The right way to relate with your ex
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations: Flying Eagles set for battle
FLYING EAGLES

2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations: Flying Eagles set for battle

— 14th July 2018

Nigeria’s U20 team, the Flying Eagles yesterday arrived Nouakchott, capital of Mauritania ahead of today’s 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations final qualifying round, first leg battle against their Mauritanian counterparts.

A team of 18 players and 10 officials, flew out of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Thursday morning aboard an Air Ivoire flight to Dakar, Senegal before connecting an Air Mauritanie flight to Nouakchott.

Nigeria dismissed Guinea Bissau in the previous round to reach this final round of qualifying, which will determine which of Nigeria and Mauritania will join six other qualifiers and host Niger Republic for the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations early next year.

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou from Congo as a referee for Saturday’s encounter, to be assisted by compatriots Styven Danek Moutsassi Moyo (Assistant Referee 1), Beaudrel Ntsele Roul (Assistant Referee 2) and Sergei Flavien Soumou (Fourth Official).

The match commissioner is Mr. Abdellah Aboulkacem from Morocco.

Today’s encounter will start at 4pm Mauritanian time (5pm Nigeria). The return leg has been scheduled for the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Saturday, 21st July.

Nigeria has a record of seven titles in the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, having emerged champions in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011 and 2015.

The other fixtures will see Congo taking on Senegal, Burkina Faso against Gabon, Zambia up against Burundi, Cameroon against Mali, Ghana against Benin Republic and South Africa against Malawi.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKITI

Ekiti guber: Fayemi votes, wife not accredited for presenting old voter’s card

— 14th July 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturda’s gubernatorial poll in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has voted at Unit 009, Ward 11 at Ogilolo in Isan-Ekiti, Oye Local Government. Fayemi, who arrived in company of his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, cast his vote at 10:30a.m, amidst cheers from…

  • Ekiti updated: Ekiti Bishop flays INEC for ‘slow process’

    — 14th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti Voting at Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti has been peaceful so far but there was  alleged voting buying. Electorate there, however, have been voting without showing security agents or any party agents. Meanwhile, Bishop Felix Ajakaiye of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti State, though commended THE INEC for their efforts so far,…

  • Ekiti decides: Large voters turnout in Ikere-Ekiti

    — 14th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti Voters, on Saturday, trooped out in enmass in Ikere-Ekiti, headqarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State to exercise their franchise. Ikere-Ekiti, which is the hometown of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Olusola Eleka is said to be the second biggest town in the state. As…

  • Eleka's PVC

    Card reader rejects Eleka’s PVC

    — 14th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Olusola Eleka was unable to vote in the Saturday’s governorship election holding in the state as his Permanent Voters Card (PVC) was not recognized by the card reader. The deputy governor who got to his unit 07, ward 02…

  • Ekiti elections

    Ekiti guber update: PDP members allege APC thugs kidnapping party agents

    — 14th July 2018

    Security agents too close to voting point, allegedly compromising Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Members of the Peoples Democratic party in Ado Ekiti are currently alleging that some persons suspected to be thugs of the All Progressive Congress, are kidnapping the party agents of the PDP and security agents are merely watching such dramas. In agric ,.Matthew,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share