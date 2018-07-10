The Sun News
2019 AFCON

2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles ready for Seychelles, Libya

— 10th July 2018

Super Eagles of Nigeria will commence their dream of returning back to the Africa Cup of Nations as they face Seychelles on September 7 away from home.

The team which recently crashed out of the World Cup in Russia after managing just three points from three matches, will be hoping to pick the maximum points against Seychelles.

Having lost 2-0 to South Africa in their first qualifying game in Nigeria, the team knows they have to avoid any other defeat in a bid to challenge the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Nigeria will also face Libya on October 10 in Tripoli in what is expected to be an explosive encounter.
It will be recalled that the Super Eagles have failed to qualify in two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations consecutively

