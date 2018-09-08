NAN

Former Nigeria intrnational, Bright Omokaro, on Saturday lauded the Super Eagles’ 3-0 away victory against Seychelles in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Victoria.

Omokaro, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, described the Super Eagles’ performance in the match as good.

“The good thing is that we got the three points at stake in the match, and that is very vital.

“So, by and large, the players’ performance was okay all through the match,” he said.

The former international, however, urged the team to step up its performance in their remaining matches of the qualifiers against Libya and South Africa, to enable Nigeria’s flag to be hoisted at the final event in Cameroon.

READ ALSO 1972: Olympic hostages killed in gun battle

NAN reports that Omokaro was part of the Green Eagles squad at Maroc ’88 Nations Cup, where Nigeria came second behind the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

He advised that other senior players in the squad to the recently-concluded FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia should be featured in the remaining qualifying matches.

This, Omokaro said, would ensure Nigeria’s qualification for the final in Cameroon.

“We will need good hands to play against South Africa and Libya, if we want to qualify from our group.

“Our encounter against both countries will be the real test for Coach Gernot Rohr.

“Both countries are not pushovers; we have already lost against South Africa at home. So, our match against them is a must win for us,” he said.

Ahmed Musa, who plays for Riyadh-based Al Nassr FC of Saudi Arabia, recorded Nigeria’s first goal in the encounter on 15 minutes.

Chidozie Awaziem of FC Porto, Portugal, increased the tally for the Nigerians in the first half, before Odion Ighalo, who plies his trade in the Chinese Super League, with Chanchung Yatai, converted a second half penalty, to give Nigeria the maximum points.

NAN reports that Libya and South Africa are currently occupying the first and second positions in Group E, while Nigeria are third with three points.