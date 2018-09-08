– The Sun News
Latest
8th September 2018 - 2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Omokaro commends Super Eagles’ victory against Seychelles
8th September 2018 - Fayemi: God will judge Fayose
8th September 2018 - Fayose to Kwankwaso : I’m vindicated on Buhari
8th September 2018 - Insecurity: FG determined to save Lake Chad region – Adamu
8th September 2018 - Impressive benefits of cocoa (2)
8th September 2018 - Associating with other religious leaders, my greatest challenge – Sultan
8th September 2018 - An easy way to make Chicken Pie
8th September 2018 - Day man grabbed my boobs at Yaba market –Seun Omojola
8th September 2018 - Relationship secrets women want men to know
8th September 2018 - Mummy Glee’s deal excites Sotayo Sobola
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / 2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Omokaro commends Super Eagles’ victory against Seychelles
Omokaro

2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Omokaro commends Super Eagles’ victory against Seychelles

— 8th September 2018

NAN

Former Nigeria intrnational, Bright Omokaro, on Saturday lauded the Super Eagles’ 3-0 away victory against Seychelles in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Victoria.

Omokaro, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, described the Super Eagles’ performance in the match as good.

“The good thing is that we got the three points at stake in the match, and that is very vital.

“So, by and large, the players’ performance was okay all through the match,” he said.

The former international, however, urged the team to step up its performance in their remaining matches of the qualifiers against Libya and South Africa, to enable Nigeria’s flag to be hoisted at the final event in Cameroon.

READ ALSO 1972: Olympic hostages killed in gun battle

NAN reports that Omokaro was part of the Green Eagles squad at Maroc ’88 Nations Cup, where Nigeria came second behind the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

He advised that other senior players in the squad to the recently-concluded FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia should be featured in the remaining qualifying matches.

This, Omokaro said, would ensure Nigeria’s qualification for the final in Cameroon.

“We will need good hands to play against South Africa and Libya, if we want to qualify from our group.

“Our encounter against both countries will be the real test for Coach Gernot Rohr.

“Both countries are not pushovers; we have already lost against South Africa at home. So, our match against them is a must win for us,” he said.

Ahmed Musa, who plays for Riyadh-based Al Nassr FC of Saudi Arabia, recorded Nigeria’s first goal in the encounter on 15 minutes.

Chidozie Awaziem of FC Porto, Portugal, increased the tally for the Nigerians in the first half, before Odion Ighalo, who plies his trade in the Chinese Super League, with Chanchung Yatai, converted a second half penalty, to give Nigeria the maximum points.

NAN reports that Libya and South Africa are currently occupying the first and second positions in Group E, while Nigeria are third with three points.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAYEMI

Fayemi: God will judge Fayose

— 8th September 2018

NAN Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said he has left incumbent Governor Ayo Fayose to God to judge after leaving office. He said he would accept whatever liability and assets left behind by the outgoing government, saying he believed government is a continuum, and that he was coming to office to simply make a…

  • Fayose to Kwankwaso : I’m vindicated on Buhari

    — 8th September 2018

    Outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose on Friday said he has been vindicated about his 2015 warning that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks capacity to govern the country. He stated this in Ado Ekiti when the former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso met with the state delegates to ask for their support…

  • ADAMU

    Insecurity: FG determined to save Lake Chad region – Adamu

    — 8th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, has expressed the Federal Government’s determination to save the Lake Chad region from insurgency. READ ALSO: UN official says sure of $1bn in fresh aid for Lake Chad region Adamu, who stated this in a press statement signed by the Director of Information, Kenechukwu Offie,…

  • RELIGIOUS LEADERS

    Associating with other religious leaders, my greatest challenge – Sultan

    — 8th September 2018

    He also charged that the country must be taken back from those ‘so-called religious leaders’ who influence their followers against one another. Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has recalled that sitting side by side with other religious leaders as the newly installed Sultan and head of Muslim community in Nigeria…

  • 2019: Ogun West APC consensus candidate, Akinlade pledges inclusive government, if…

    — 8th September 2018

      Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun West consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, on Thursday, said if given the party nod and eventually wins the governorship election, he would run an all inclusive government. Akinlade, stated this while addressing party faithful at the APC State Secretariat in Abeokuta, shortly after…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share