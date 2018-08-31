– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - 2019 AFCON Qualifier: NFF advance team off to Seychelles
31st August 2018 - NSCDC warns job seekers against racketeers
31st August 2018 - Still on ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’
31st August 2018 - NEMA lauds military participation in disaster management
31st August 2018 - Death, love and mental illness
31st August 2018 - We are tired of Saraki dynasty- Ajikobi Ward residents say
31st August 2018 - Okunlola opens fresh insight
31st August 2018 - Taiwan conducts first execution in 2 years
31st August 2018 - Balarabe Musa opts out of active politics
31st August 2018 - 2019 general elections will be violence-free, Kalu predicts
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / 2019 AFCON Qualifier: NFF advance team off to Seychelles
afcon

2019 AFCON Qualifier: NFF advance team off to Seychelles

— 31st August 2018

NAN

A two-man advance party of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to depart for the capital city of Seychelles ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles will on Sept. 8 take on the Pirates of Seychelles in a crucial AFCON qualifying match at the Stade Linite, Victoria.

NFF’s Director of Communications Ademola Olajire on Friday in Abuja said the advance party led by the Director of Competitions, Ayobola Oyeyode, will depart the country at the weekend.

“The advance party has been mandated to engage with the officials of the Seychelles Football Federation on all matters of logistics regarding the comfortable stay and conducive preparation atmosphere for the Super Eagles ahead of the match.

READ ALSO NEMA lauds military participation in disaster management

“Matters such as accommodation, feeding, local transportation, training pitch and security will be addressed. The team will also assess the match venue and pass information to the Eagles’ technical crew.

“Nigeria-based members of the Super Eagles’ technical crew and backroom staff will depart Nigeria on Sunday, to prepare for the arrival of the players who are expected to start arriving on Monday.

“Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa will travel with the crew that will fly from Abuja,’’ Olajire said in a statement.

NAN also reports that the Seychelles Football Federation had already scheduled the Group E, Matchday 2 encounter for the Stade Linite in Victoria, which is capital city.

The match kicks off at 4.30 p.m. Seychelles time (1.30 p.m. Nigeria time) on Sept. 8

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JOB SEEKERS

NSCDC warns job seekers against racketeers

— 31st August 2018

NAN The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)  has warned job seekers to be cautious of fraudsters posing as employers of labour for the corps. Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant-General of the corps, gave the warning in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday. Gana said that…

  • TURBANING - DAN BAIWAN HAUSA

    Still on ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’

    — 31st August 2018

    Kalu’s acceptance letter goes thus: “I am indeed happy to confirm my acceptance of the highly revered traditional title of ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’ of Daura Idris Adisa As accolades continue to pour in for the newly turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa of Daura and former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Nigerians should emulate the…

  • disaster

    NEMA lauds military participation in disaster management

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says it is very impressed with the quality of military involvement in disaster managements and support of victims. Its Director General, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, while assessing facilities at the Disaster Response Unit of the 119 Operation Base of the Nigeria Airforce, Sokoto on Friday, promised that the agency…

  • AJIKOBI

    We are tired of Saraki dynasty- Ajikobi Ward residents say

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The people of Ajikobi Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara said they were tired of the Saraki dynasty and had resolved to reject him or anybody he put forward for election in the state. A community leader in Ajikobi, Alhaji Omar Aiyelabegan, who addressed journalists on Friday at his family compound…

  • Balarabe Musa

    Balarabe Musa opts out of active politics

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN Former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa on Friday said he will no longer participate in active politics due to failing health and old age. Musa told the 54th National Executive Committee Meeting of the People Redemption Party (PRP) holding in Kaduna that he has consequently opted not to seek for the post of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share