2019 AFCON Qualifier: NFF advance team off to Seychelles

A two-man advance party of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to depart for the capital city of Seychelles ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles will on Sept. 8 take on the Pirates of Seychelles in a crucial AFCON qualifying match at the Stade Linite, Victoria.

NFF’s Director of Communications Ademola Olajire on Friday in Abuja said the advance party led by the Director of Competitions, Ayobola Oyeyode, will depart the country at the weekend.

“The advance party has been mandated to engage with the officials of the Seychelles Football Federation on all matters of logistics regarding the comfortable stay and conducive preparation atmosphere for the Super Eagles ahead of the match.

“Matters such as accommodation, feeding, local transportation, training pitch and security will be addressed. The team will also assess the match venue and pass information to the Eagles’ technical crew.

“Nigeria-based members of the Super Eagles’ technical crew and backroom staff will depart Nigeria on Sunday, to prepare for the arrival of the players who are expected to start arriving on Monday.

“Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa will travel with the crew that will fly from Abuja,’’ Olajire said in a statement.

NAN also reports that the Seychelles Football Federation had already scheduled the Group E, Matchday 2 encounter for the Stade Linite in Victoria, which is capital city.

The match kicks off at 4.30 p.m. Seychelles time (1.30 p.m. Nigeria time) on Sept. 8