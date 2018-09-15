– The Sun News
2019: Adamawa APC endorses Bindow for 2019

I have not disappointed my people – Bindow

Billy Graham Abel Yola

The leadership of APC in Adamawa have unanimously endorsed state governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow for the party’s ticket in 2019.

READ ALSO: Flood: Adamawa Govt assures citizens of prompt response

The state executive of the party, including the 21 local government chairpersons of the state party, led by party chairman Ibrahim Bilal, made the declaration Saturday at the party secretariat in Yola, the state capital.

Speaking at the occasion, Bilal commended the governor for his loyalty to the party and promoting the activities of the party.

Bilal said: “All the 21 chairpersons of our party, all the delegates, belong to the governor.

“The entire party structure and the state executives endorsed the governor for a second term.”

Speaking at the occasion, Bindow said the Adamawa state government under his leadership has not disappointed the people, promising to continue to deliver.

The governor said his government has resolved to continue to transform Adamawa state in accordance with the agenda of the APC and the mandate of president Muhammadu Buhari.

He also said he would fight against tribal and religious sentiments in the state.

His three years in office, he said, has been very challenging but his government has been able to clear seven months backlog of salaries inherited from the previous administration.

Bindow blamed his predecessor for deliberately refusing to pay state salaries in spite of funds being available.

“I will continue to offer my selfless service to my people and promote development and equality in the state.

“My government does not condone religious or tribal sentiments and we will continue to promote unity and peace in the state because peace is critical to the development of our state,” he stated.

