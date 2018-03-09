2019: Abia APC sure of victory, tasks members on loyalty

Okey Sampson, Aba

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Marc Wabara, has said the party is confident of taking over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is even as he urged all members to remain loyal to the party.

Wabara, who is the younger brother of the former Senate president, Chief Adolph Wabara, stated this during an APC stakeholders’ meeting of Ukwa Federal Constituency held at Umuelechi-Asa, in the oil rich Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state.

He said with unity of purpose and undiluted loyalty, the party would win the 2019 election at all levels in the state. He said it was to ensure continuity and harmony that led to the extension of all the party executives, both at the federal and state levels, whose tenures had expired, and he congratulated them.

He equally expressed full confidence that the Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led reconciliation committee would bring the party together as it prepares for 2019, stressing that all hands must be on deck if the party must get it right.

Wabara, who wants the Abia South senatorial seat in 2019 on the platform of APC, expressed confidence of winning. He said God willing, he will he would emerge a senator next year to give his zone all it has lacked for so many years.

“I beg all of you, party leaders at various levels, to remember that the scarcest commodity in politics is loyalty. I urge you to give it constantly to this party. It is not by force. We don’t force anything on anybody. We handed over this move to God. I know we all have various interests, but, I beg us all to work together to realise our goals. I’m happy with our structure. And I’m sure we’ve learnt a lot from what we have passed through. On a serious note, loyalty is important.

“If you’re with us, please keep it up. This platform will be beneficial to us and our people. If we all work together, I believe God that all those things we’ve been asking for here, in Ukwa, we’ll get them in 2019. What gives me that confidence is my faith and trust in God. God is the one who gives power. If it’s God’s will, it is going to happen. I’m convinced that by his grace, it will be His will.”