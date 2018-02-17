2019: 2,800 APC members defect to PDP in Nsukka

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

It was indeed a memorable day in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State as over 2,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors, who were led by the current commissioner for Housing, Enugu State, Hon. Peter Okonkwo, came out in their thousands wielding brooms to denounce their former party.

Addressing the defectors, Executive Chairman of the council area, Comrade Uwakwe Ezeja, expressed joy over their decision to join a moving train.

Ezeja, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Luke Uroko, explained that time had come for all opposition parties in the state to decamp to PDP in recognition of the good work of ,Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

In his words, “We welcome you all to the moving train, the PDP in this great state. Your defection to PDP is a true testimony of your recognition of the unprecedented developmental efforts of our amiable governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. We therefore urge other opposition party members in the state to follow suit since the door is wide open for them”,

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Adonis Ugwuanyija explained that they took the step because of the giant strides of the governor in developmental projects coupled with the hardship the APC as a party has allegedly inflicted on the citizens.

Ugwuanyija, however, promised to support the state governor in developing the state with so much capital projects going on the state.

In a chat with our reporter, Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Peter Okonkwo, stressed that the state is so much blessed to have Ugwuanyi as their governor.

“We are blessed to have Dr. Ugwuanyi as the governor of Enugu state. Those who came to Nsukka town three years ago might not be able to recognize this again because of the rapid development currently going on. These former APC members were my royalists but today they have joined PDP to show their solidarity with the amiable and development-loved governor. I assure, more are coming to this fold. More will defect from their various opposition parties this moving training, PDP. This is just a tip of ice berg,” he said.