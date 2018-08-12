– The Sun News
PDP

Delta 2019: Bomadi/Patani youths call for credible PDP primary

— 12th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 Ahead of the 2019 general election, the youths of Bomadi/ Patani Federal Constituency in Delta State have called for a credible, free and fair primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to elect its candidate for the election.

Hon. Nicholas Mutu who presently occupies the seat is of the PDP and has been at the House Representatives since 1999.

The youths, in a peaceful protest, over the weekend, stated that it was only a credible primary election that would make the people vote for the candidate of the PDP.

The youths, armed with placards with inscriptions such as ‘We want a Credible Primary’ ‘ We want quality Representation’ and ‘ Bomadi/ Patani deserve Better Representation,’ threw their weight behind the pioneer President of the Ijaw Youth Council and Special Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor on Niger Delta Affairs,  Dr. Felix Tuodolo for the PDP ticket.

General Secretary of the IYC, Mr. Alfred Kemepado, who spoke to a cross section of PDP delegates at Bomadi town hall, explained that the people of Bomadi/ Patani Federal Constituency deserved better representation than what they are getting now.

According to him, Tuodolo remains the only candidate for PDP that could give other political parties ‘headache’, including the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Kemepado, who recalled Tuodolo did well as IYC pioneer President, said time is ripe to take the struggle of the Ijaw nation to the National Assembly.

Tuodolo, in his remarks, lamented that the Bomadi/ Patani Federal constituency has not got its deserved attention from the Federal Government.

He said the people had suffered for so long due to ineffective representation and that he was poised to change the narrative with his background as an environmentalists and activist.

In the words of Tuodolo, “ I have come to carry the struggle to the National Assembly. Bomadi/ Patani Federal Constituency have not gotten the required recognition and development it deserves.

“While Bomadi/ Patani have nationally recognised leaders, our voice is not heard at the National Assembly. Many are qualified to go and represent us and I know I am not the best but I know I can do well for our constituency.

“Today I am here to tell the leadership of the PDP in the local government and in the ward that have the mandate to elect someone to represent the PDP in the Bomadi/ Patani Federal Constituency election, that you have me.

“I can speak for you. We have kept quiet for so long. We want to be heard so that developmental projects are attracted to this place so that our youths can be employed. We want Bomadi/ Patani Federal constituency to be properly represented,” he said.

 

 

 

 

PDP

Delta 2019: Bomadi/Patani youths call for credible PDP primary

— 12th August 2018

