The Sun News
Latest
30th December 2017 - Man with explosives holed up inside post office in Ukraine: police
30th December 2017 - 2018’ll be tough for terrorists, militants, criminal groups, says Buratai
30th December 2017 - George Weah’s victory: Osun lawmaker urges youths to learn persistence
30th December 2017 - el-Rufai lauds coy for complementing govt’s effort on health
30th December 2017 - ALGON endorses Buhari, Bagudu for second terms
30th December 2017 - National Assembly will ensure full implementation of 2018 budget – Adepoju
30th December 2017 - ISIS on the run, ‘we’re breaking them,’ – Mattis
30th December 2017 - Ex-Kebbi gov, Dakingeri, PDP chair candidate, others decamp to APC
30th December 2017 - Liberia: Why Weah postponed victory speech
30th December 2017 - US congratulates Liberia, Weah
Home / Cover / National / 2018’ll be tough for terrorists, militants, criminal groups, says Buratai

2018’ll be tough for terrorists, militants, criminal groups, says Buratai

— 30th December 2017

 From: Molly kilete and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen.Tukur Buratai has said that 2018 will be a tough year for members of the Boko Haram terrorists group, militants and other criminals disrupting the peace of the Nigerian nation.
Gen. Buratai, who made this known at the 2017, ascension of the Aso Rock mountain by officers and soldiers of the Guards Brigade, in Abuja, said the Nigerian army was battle-ready to rout the insurgents out of the country in 2018.
He has, therefore, charged officers and soldiers to be on the alert and remain committed in the fight against insurgency ravaging the northeast and militancy in the Niger Delta region.
He said they should be ready to be deployed at the shortest possible notice as the terrorists would no longer have peace.
He said the Nigerian army along other security agencies in the country was ready to protect the territorial integrity of the nation and prevent the terrorists and criminal gangs from carrying out their deadly activities at will.
The army chief who commended personnel of the brigade for the mountain climbing which he described as a yearly ritual, said the exercise goes a long way to prove the physically fitness and combat readiness of the officers and soldiers of the brigade and urged them to maintain the standard.
He also assured Nigerians of their protection and urged them to go about their lawful duties without fear of being molested and attacked even as he promised to improve the standards of luving and welfare of personnel.
The COAS, who maintained that it would no longer be business as usual for the terrorist and their cohorts in the new year, said “2018 is promising for us as we are battle ready to wrestle insurgency across the country.
“And we are also ready for the protection of our territorial integrity with the collaboration of other paramilitary and security agencies.
“The exercise is a testimony that you are physically fit. It is good because of the training. I congratulate you for maintaining the standard,”.

Gen. Buratai, who is the first army chief to climb the Aso Rock mountain, which is 34, 000 feet above sea level said, the last time he ascended the mountain was in 1996, when he was a Major.

He said “From 1986-1993 I was part of the Guard Brigade. We urged you all to keep high standard of the profession.

“The tradition use to be the 31st of December every year so that the following day would be new year.

“So for those who didn’t reach the mountain top go and do your cross over tomorrow. I am sure today will be rehearsal for you and it won’t be difficult for you ascending the mountain, he said.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2018’ll be tough for terrorists, militants, criminal groups, says Buratai

— 30th December 2017

 From: Molly kilete and Okwe Obi, Abuja Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen.Tukur Buratai has said that 2018 will be a tough year for members of the Boko Haram terrorists group, militants and other criminals disrupting the peace of the Nigerian nation. Gen. Buratai, who made this known at the 2017, ascension of the Aso…

  • George Weah’s victory: Osun lawmaker urges youths to learn persistence

    — 30th December 2017

    Virtues of dream, determination and persistence have been identified as ingredients to success which youths especially should emulate and imbibe in their system. The lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, made the submission, on Friday, in Osogbo, Osun State capital, following the victory of the first…

  • el-Rufai lauds coy for complementing govt’s effort on health

    — 30th December 2017

    …As company donates ultra modern scanning machine, others to Kaduna hospital From: Sola Ojo Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State,through his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Paul Manyan Dogo, has commended the Nigerian Breweries Plc for contributing to the health need of people resident in the state by way of donations of medical facilities. The…

  • ALGON endorses Buhari, Bagudu for second terms

    — 30th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi   Chairmen under the  Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku for the 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections. The state chairman of the association, who is also the Chairman of Maiyama Local Government…

  • National Assembly will ensure full implementation of 2018 budget – Adepoju

    — 30th December 2017

    Hon. Sunday Adepoju (APC-Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency) on Saturday gave an assurance that  the National Assembly would ensure the full implementation of the 2018 budget. Adepoju told newsmen in Eruwa, headquarters of Ibarapa East Local Government of Oyo State, that federal lawmakers would also strive to ensure quick passage of the fiscal proposal. “Budget is…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share