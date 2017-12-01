The Sun News
2018: Why Ekiti people’ll prefer me as next governor – Olusola

— 1st December 2017

…Says, ‘APC will be humiliated again’

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and 2018 governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola, has said that Ekiti people would prefer him to any other candidates as their next governor because they earnestly desire somebody who will continue the good work started by Governor Ayodele Fayose.
Olusola further said that no other contestants from his party, the APC and other parties could match him in terms of experience. He said he is far more competent than any other aspirants for the number one position in the state.
Olusola insisted that no other contestants could match him in terms of experience to lead Ekiti especially from the point where incumbent governor Ayo Fayose would exit next year.
Recall that some aspirants from both the PDP and APC had described Olusola as a political neophyte who has no experience to lead Ekiti as they do.
But reacting to the claims of his opponents yesterday, Olusola in press a statement by the Director of Publicity and Strategy of the Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), Mr. Kamil Ishola, said:” I was generously amused when some people were quoted as referring to me as politically inexperienced, what experience can they, who haven’t even been on this seat as Deputy governor lay claim to that I don’t have? and such experience which I have gathered under a political guru and professor of politics of all times in the person of governor Ayo Fayose?
” I am better off and more competent than any of the aspirants jostling for the coveted seat currently being occupied by governor Ayo Fayose.
“I’m a builder by profession, who can only govern Ekiti far better than anyone after governor Fayose. I am the only man that can continue the good works started by Ayo Fayose because I am an adherent of the principles of the people – oriented government style of Ayo Fayose and a loyal, dependable and tested hand.
” I possess the intellectual capability and a full grasp of the challenges under this administration. In an austere economic, this administration has been able to perform creditably well with many legacy projects executed and what does Ekiti require if not continuity?
“I am a man who believe in excellence, anything worth doing at all is worth doing well and I also believe in right attitude as your attitude determines your altitude in life.
“The support given to me by the governor and stakeholders in Ekiti has not ruled out the primaries where I will face other aspirants and I am very confident of not only defeating them to clinch the party’s ticket but also lead the PDP to defeat the APC in July 14, 2018 governorship election.
“It is better for the APC not to think of contesting for the governorship race in 2018 as they will be humiliated again because the Fayemi administration does not have anything that he can use to campaign with; is it the huge debts that they plunged Ekiti into? or the aborted politically motivated test for teachers or the SUBEB funds misappropriation scandal or wasteful spending on projects that are non-existent?
“What have they done for Ekiti that they can be proud of? . As a matter of fact, the last four-year of APC government was a huge misfortune on Ekiti as it took us many years backwards in development.
“Such misfortune we have been working very hard to correct with people oriented, welfarist as well as development oriented governance of governor Ayo Fayose.
“I am very certain that Ekiti people know who their true leader is and who they can vote for and who they are ready to follow in 2018.
” Fayose administration can boast of many monumental projects which are the first of their kinds in Ekiti. These are the first dual carriage way to open up the state to modernisation, first fly-over, first ultra-modern King’s market, first high court complex, first real governor’s office, Arch. Bishop Abiodun Adetiloye hall, first multi-purpose events centre, first in educational excellence, first welfarist programmes and first government of transparency and in fact my governor is the first Ekiti man to rule us twice and first politician to defeat incumbent twice in the country.
“I want to appeal to co-aspirants in the PDP to support me and let us move the party to its desired victory in 2018, ” he said.

 

