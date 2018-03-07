The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - 2018 UTME registration decreased by 3.2 percent, says JAMB
7th March 2018 - JUST IN: Olisa Metuh knows fate April 23
7th March 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over FEC meeting
7th March 2018 - Deadly helicopter crash in Chechnya
7th March 2018 - Caribbean islands battered by stormy seas
7th March 2018 - Porn actress Daniels sues Trump
7th March 2018 - Argentina lawmakers introduce bill to legalise abortion
7th March 2018 - JUST IN: Pregnancy, ill-health force court to grant Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed husband bail
7th March 2018 - US provides $533m humanitarian aid for Nigeria, others
7th March 2018 - FUOYE students, transporters clash over fares hike
Home / Cover / National / 2018 UTME registration decreased by 3.2 percent, says JAMB

2018 UTME registration decreased by 3.2 percent, says JAMB

— 7th March 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday disclosed that it recorded a decrease of 55,642 applications (3.2 percent) in the sale of 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application documents when compared to last year. 

The decrease, according to JAMB, was as a result of stiffer and innovative measures introduced in the system to forestall multiple registration and other illicit practices by prospective candidates.

JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who gave the information at a press conference in Abuja, as the exam body prepares for the 2018 exercise which will commence on Friday, promised to uphold the culture of transparency, professionalism and global standards.

The nation wide exams is scheduled to hold simultaneously in the 605 Computer Base Test (CBT) centers approved by JAMB across the country.

Oloyede added that, “At the end of the two months application window, we realised that 1,662,763 candidates registered for the 2018 exam. This was contrary to 1,718,425 candidates that registered for same exam within a month and two weeks period in 2017.”

A further breakdown of the figure, based on state of origin, indicated that Imo state with 92,890 candidates, Oyo state with 86,695 and Osun state with 86,044 candidates, were the top three states with the highest number of application. While Sokoto, Zamfara and FCT, were at the bottom of the table with 13,456, 10,077 and 6,418 candidates respectively.

While promising an efficient system, with high tech security and monitoring, Oloyede urged candidates to adhere strictly to examination rules in order to avoid punishment that might affect their chances of securing admissions.

He reminded both candidates and invigilators of the ban on certain items, including: wrist watches, calculators, BlueTioth devices, smart lenses and several others.

Oloyede warned candidates against patronizing syndicates who have positioned themselves strategically to lure and defraud them with “mouth watering” offers and scores.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2018 UTME registration decreased by 3.2 percent, says JAMB

— 7th March 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday disclosed that it recorded a decrease of 55,642 applications (3.2 percent) in the sale of 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application documents when compared to last year.  The decrease, according to JAMB, was as a result of stiffer and innovative measures introduced…

  • JUST IN: Olisa Metuh knows fate April 23

    — 7th March 2018

    NAN An Federal Capital territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Maitama, on Wednesday, fixed April 23 for ruling on the no-case submission filed by Olisa Metuh, a former PDP spokesman, accused of alleged destruction of evidence. Metuh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on a two-count bordering on alleged destruction of evidence….

  • HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over FEC meeting

    — 7th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Vice President Yewmi Osinbajo and many of the ministers are also attendin the meeting, which started at exactly 11:00a.m. The opening prayers were said by Minister of State for Niger Delta, Usani Uguru Usani and his…

  • JUST IN: Pregnancy, ill-health force court to grant Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed husband bail

    — 7th March 2018

    A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, the woman that was alleged to have killed her husband, Bilyamin Bello. Bello was a son to former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello. Ms. Sanda was granted bail by the judge, Yusuf Halilu, based on medical reports which…

  • US provides $533m humanitarian aid for Nigeria, others

    — 7th March 2018

    The United States government has announced about $533million in humanitarian assistance for Nigeria, Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan, as well as countries in the Lake Chad region. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, announced this on Tuesday during a presentation at the George Mason University, Fairfax in Virginia, ahead of his ‘very important’ trip to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share