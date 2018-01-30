2018: Still uncertainties over education

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Year 2018 is still at infancy. Expectations are obviously high from Nigerians because the year is still fresh with great opportunities especially for those who are ready and prepared for success.

In Nigeria and possibly elsewhere in the world, people make new year “resolutions” and wishes. It is also an age long practice that, at the beginning of every year, individuals set realistic or unrealistic goals they want to accomplish for themselves.

Such goals inform the actions or inactions of such person(s) at every point, perhaps, in pursuit of whatever goals they might have set for themselves.

However, as individuals set these yearly targets for themselves, corporate organizations, governments and sectoral stakeholders set theirs as well in anticipation of a better year than the former.

The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, Threat (SWOT) system could be relevant in identifying areas where more energy or resources could be channeled for maximum gain.

Quality education is one of key factors that herald growth and development of a country. Countries owe its citizens opportunity for good and quality education to enable them participate effectively in their own governance and other endeavours.

United Nations places high importance on good and quality education, hence its collective decision on education at the fourth position in its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For instance, in 2016, education sector was allocated N369.6 billion in the national budget. A slight improvement was witnessed in 2017 national budget as N455.41 billion was allocated to education.

President Muhammadu Buhari, last year, presented over N8.6 trillion national budget at a joint sitting of the National Assembly in Abuja. Out of the total figure, N605.8 billion was allocated to education sector.

A breakdown of the proposed figure indicated that N435.1 billion was for recurrent expenditure. N61 billion was for capital projects, while N109 billion was for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). The proposal was lower than 7.4 percent the government allocated to education sector in 2017 national budget.

But in spite of the improvement in allocation to education in the annual national budget, the fate of the education sector has continued to dwindle as evident in the quality of products every year.

Many suggested that a state of emergency be declared on the sector, so that government can give the kind of attention it requires. “Otherwise, the education destiny of future generations will be doomed.”

However, as the clock for 2018 ticks gradually, the stakeholders have challenged the consciousness of government to the need to disregard individual interests and initiate realistic plans that would rescue Nigeria’s education from the doldrums.

They were particularly interested in end to perennial labour disputes in tertiary institutions. They also suggest radical and unpopular policies that would herald improved quality of teachers and education in general.

They also demand increased funding and education tax, periodic review of curricula, changes in the disbursement and use of TETFund, UBEC and other intervention fund among several others.

Many suggested a wider consultation and stakeholders’ involvement in the appointment of the Minister(s) of Education and heads of critical agencies in the ministry, so that right and qualified persons would be rightfully engaged to drive the proposed revolution of the Nigeria’s education system for better result.

Leading the contributions was the pioneer Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof Peter Lassa. He was unhappy with the snail pace of education development and management in Nigeria in spite of billions of naira investment in the sector.

He identified insincerity and disharmony between the federal and state governments as responsible for the non-implementation of some key decisions that could herald the desired transformation.

He said: “We have highlighted these issues and recommendations on several fora but the policymakers seem unwilling to implement the recommendations either due to selfish reasons or the absence of political will. But we will not relent. We will continue to talk until solution comes.”

As a former NCCE executive secretary, he highlighted the need for improved standard of teacher training institutions, so they could fall in line with the demand of the 21st century world.

Prof Lassa was also worried at the poor condition and standard of basic education in spite huge resources domiciled in UBEC for use, at basic education level.

He however acknowledged the challenges faced by states especially in accessing the intervention funds, and suggested a review of UBEC establishment Act, to enable state access the intervention funds with ease for the benefit basic education.

“A situation where children take lessons under the tree or in an inconvenient environment in the 21st century world where what was hitherto termed impossible are done with ease with the help of technology is horrible,” he said.

The educationist expects government to proffer durable solution to these issues, with emphasis on remuneration and other welfare packages of teachers, which are major sources of motivation.

He also identified examination malpractice as a threat to the quality of education and its products. He then suggested stiffer punishment to any student caught cheating in any exam to serve as deterrent to others who might wish to cheat. “If not, our future generations will grow with the mindset that cheating or bribery is the easy way to success.”

He thus asked government to support the administrative and academic autonomy of the universities, even as he insisted that it must be with increased funding and accountability from its management.

Meanwhile, the former Executive Secretary, National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNC), Prof. Rashid Aderinoye, suggested increase in education tax to 10 per cent, so that institutions could have enough funds for infrastructures and research.

“Imagine a situation where banks, corporate organizations and other multi-national oil companies would declare billions and trillions of naira as annual profit, and pay a meager two percent as education tax. It is unacceptable and should be reviewed upward to at least 10 percent,” he suggested.

He supports the call for radical revolution of the curriculum of the Colleges of Education to accommodate new ways of teaching and learning of all school subjects by the teacher-students.

Prof Aderinoye advocated a sustainable basic education programmes for thousands of children in the Internally Displaced Person (IDP), camps across Nigeria, with a challenge on UBEC to develop a workable plan to equip the displaced children with good education to avoid birthing another set of Boko Haram insurgents in years to come.

With over N7 billion generated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise, Prof. Aderinoye, suggested a reduction in the subsequent UTME application charges so that more students can afford the exam.

A senior lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of Abuja, Dr. Peter Ogah, accused the government and education managers of insincerity in handling issues that concern higher education in Nigeria.

He admitted that Nigeria’s education sector is confronted with lots of problem, adding that: “At the tertiary level, various unions are on strike, in addition to grossly inadequate annual education budget for more universities that are being established annually.”

An educationist, Mrs. Isioma Idaboh, challenged the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other agencies to open their doors to public suggestions that would improve the quality of education in Nigeria.

She suggested increased monitoring of the universities, particularly the privately owned universities to ensure that maximum academic standard is maintained.