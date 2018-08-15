– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Osimhen set for Club Brugge move 
15th August 2018 - Real Valladolid targets Okaka 
15th August 2018 - Tyson Fury challenges Wilder 
15th August 2018 - Victor Moses drops in Chelsea rating
15th August 2018 - Real, Atletico in Super Cup showdown
15th August 2018 - Ahmed Musa promises more for Al Nassr
15th August 2018 - 2018 SATUC World Cup: Niger Governor charges Utaka Foundation 
15th August 2018 - The drowned corps members
15th August 2018 - FES peace dialogue and security in W/Africa
15th August 2018 - Towards peaceful coexistence: The Nasarawa example
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / 2018 SATUC World Cup: Niger Governor charges Utaka Foundation 
SATUC

2018 SATUC World Cup: Niger Governor charges Utaka Foundation 

— 15th August 2018

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has urged Nigeria’s representative in the ongoing 2018 SATUC World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria, John Utaka Foundation Football Team to work very hard to win the second edition of the tournament for Nigeria and Niger State.

The John Utaka Foundation Football Team Coordinator Usman Chata who received the cheering news on behalf of the team disclosed that, “our football loving Governor Abubakar  Bello has just sent a heart warming message to the team today (Monday) that he was in full support to the team. He has charged the team to win this second edition of SATUC World Cup here in Bulgaria.

READ ALSO More funds available for lending to private sector with redemption of NTBs-DMO

“The boys have vowed to win the competition and make the Governor, Niger State and Nigeria proud”, Chata disclosed.
Well inspired by Governor Bello’s message, the Nigerian made mince meat of the Cameroonian team 7-0 to sail through to the semifinal of the competition while team captain Arafat Usain scored four Abidemi Salau added a goal to make his goals four too.

SATUC World Cup is designed for the underprivileged kids .between the ages of 15 to 16 years to help them showcase their talents to the world.

The Nigerian team won their first match against Syria 7-1 where Abidemi Salau scored the tournament’s first hat-trick  and is now a hot candidate for the highest goal scorer award. The Nigerian team won their second match against fellow African team Morocco 4-2 to book a quarterfinal ticket. On Monday the Nigerian team mauled arch rival Cameroon 7-0 to qualify for the semifinal of the competition.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TINUBU

2019 elections: How APC candidates’ll emerge – Tinubu

— 15th August 2018

Moshood Adebayo Former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that direct primaries would be employed to pick candidates for several elective offices in the next year general election in the state. Addressing members of the party at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s secretariat on…

  • osinbajo overhauls, probes SQUAD

    Osinbajo orders overhaul of SARS

    — 15th August 2018

    • Directs probe of alleged rights violations of the squad Christopher Oji and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate effect. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice President),…

  • IGP IDRIS

    IGP renames unit, to appoint new commanders

    — 15th August 2018

    The IGP, in compliance with presidential directives, has ordered the immediate overhauling of the SARS to address complaints and allegations of human rights violations against some of the personnel of the outfit from members of the public in some parts of the country. In the new arrangement, a new commissioner of police has been appointed…

  • WIN

    2019: Why Buhari’ll win – Presidency

    — 15th August 2018

    “No matter the level of hatred and fake news… President Buhari will win the election by a very wide margin compared to 2015.” Ismail Ompidan and Emma Njoku The presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not only contest the 2019 presidential election, but that he will win by a landslide. The presidency, represented…

  • APC SENATORS

    APC senators, NWC declare war on Saraki

    — 15th August 2018

    In a statement signed by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party appealed to security agencies to protect the APC Senators. • Opposition party planning to attack our senators – APC NWC • APC leadership involved in brigandage – PDP • Nigeria unlucky to have APC as ruling party – Senate president…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share