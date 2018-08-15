2018 SATUC World Cup: Niger Governor charges Utaka Foundation 

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has urged Nigeria’s representative in the ongoing 2018 SATUC World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria, John Utaka Foundation Football Team to work very hard to win the second edition of the tournament for Nigeria and Niger State.

The John Utaka Foundation Football Team Coordinator Usman Chata who received the cheering news on behalf of the team disclosed that, “our football loving Governor Abubakar Bello has just sent a heart warming message to the team today (Monday) that he was in full support to the team. He has charged the team to win this second edition of SATUC World Cup here in Bulgaria.

“The boys have vowed to win the competition and make the Governor, Niger State and Nigeria proud”, Chata disclosed.

Well inspired by Governor Bello’s message, the Nigerian made mince meat of the Cameroonian team 7-0 to sail through to the semifinal of the competition while team captain Arafat Usain scored four Abidemi Salau added a goal to make his goals four too.

SATUC World Cup is designed for the underprivileged kids .between the ages of 15 to 16 years to help them showcase their talents to the world.

The Nigerian team won their first match against Syria 7-1 where Abidemi Salau scored the tournament’s first hat-trick and is now a hot candidate for the highest goal scorer award. The Nigerian team won their second match against fellow African team Morocco 4-2 to book a quarterfinal ticket. On Monday the Nigerian team mauled arch rival Cameroon 7-0 to qualify for the semifinal of the competition.