2018 polls: Cameroon separatists block regional capital
10th September 2018 - 2003: IGP offers assaulted journalist ASP position
10th September 2018 - No rift between Bafarawa and me – Tambuwal
10th September 2018 - 20 killed as plane crashes into lake in South Sudan
10th September 2018 - ANC denies reports of plot to oust Ramaphosa
10th September 2018 - 2019 presidency: CUPP to name joint candidate after party primaries
10th September 2018 - Mourinho crumbles at Wembley 
10th September 2018 - ATTF elects Nigeria’s Oladapo deputy president
10th September 2018 - Maguire inks new 5-year Leicester deal
10th September 2018 - Rohr targets four points against Libya
2018 polls: Cameroon separatists block regional capital

— 10th September 2018

Armed Anglophone separatists burned buses and blocked traffic into and out of the capital of the English-speaking northwest region, Cameroon’s military said yesterday, and it deployed additional troops.

Separatists said the action in Bamenda was meant to disrupt next month’s presidential election as they say voting cannot take place in what they call the independent state of Ambazonia.

The months of deadly unrest in Cameroon’s northwest and southwest pose a serious challenge to 85-year-old President Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982 and is running again.

20 killed as plane crashes into lake in South Sudan

One traveler, 22-year-old student Philip Njie, said scores of gunmen ordered him and others out of a bus bound for the capital, Yaounde, late Saturday.

They were “ready to shoot at anyone who disrespected them so we were very scared,” he said.

Another traveler, Philomena Ngwang, said they were threatened by a man with a “very, very large extravagant gun” and told to remove the colors representing Cameroon’s flag from their identity cards.

Gen. Agha Robinson, who commands the troops in the northwest, said separatists seized road construction equipment to dig up roads and destroy buses before fleeing.

“There is an operation to dislodge these terrorists to make sure weapons are seized,” Robinson said.

At least 20 of the 70-seat buses were lined up in the nearby village of Akum yesterday, with some of their roofs smashed in by the heavy equipment, as military personnel helped the scattered travelers track down their luggage.

Latest

2003

2003: IGP offers assaulted journalist ASP position

— 10th September 2018

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Tafa Balogun, on this day in September 2003 promised to enlist the Daily Independent photographer, Mr. Akintunde Akinyele, who was assaulted by some mobile policemen attached to Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s convoy, into the force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). Balogun said the gesture could only…

  • BAFARAWA

    No rift between Bafarawa and me – Tambuwal

    — 10th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has denied any rift between himself and a former governor of the state, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, over their roles as party leaders in the state. Governor Tambuwal said since his defection to the party, he has had a cordial relationship with leaders and members and…

  • CUPP

    2019 presidency: CUPP to name joint candidate after party primaries

    — 10th September 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it will name its presidential candidate after primaries of political parties have been concluded. CUPP Publicity Secretary,  Ugochinyere Ikenga, stated this in an interview with Daily Sun, in Abuja, on Sunday. The CUPP is a coalition of 40 political parties,  including the People’s…

  • ARCHITECTS

    Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects

    — 10th September 2018

    “The federal government has given us assurances that they will fish out those quack and unregistered architects who are involved in the construction of the building” Marcus Nkire, Abuja In response to a recent building collapse at the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Federal Government, yesterday, through the Director General of…

  • EROSION

    Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace

    — 10th September 2018

    “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide urges the Federal Government to help in the area of erosion control…” Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has appealed to the federal government to intervene in the menace perpetrated by erosions in some parts of Ebonyi and Abia States. READ…

