Winners have began to emerge at the ongoing 2018 Nigeria Bankers Games at the YabaTech Sports Complex, Yaba and Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.

The Week 4 of the highly entertaining games witnessed the conclusion of tennis, chess, scrabble, table tennis and the quarterfinal round of the football event.

In some of the results, Fidelity Bank claimed gold in women’s singles and doubles and also the mixed doubles, while First Bank picked gold in men’s singles as Sterling Bank won the final gold in men’s doubles.

Fidelity Bank won female’s singles and doubles, Sterling Bank clinched the men’s singles, while First Bank emerged champions in the doubles in table tennis.

In Chess, UBA strikes gold in female category, while Union Bank were victorious in the male category.

Stanbic IBTC claimed the highest point in scrabble men’s category to win the gold medal, while in the female category went to Union Bank.

In football, Fidelity Bank defeated Keystone Bank by two nil with both goals scored in the first half of the game, while FCMB beats Sterling Bank by three nil with Ekanem Nsikak grabbing a hat trick.

Union Bank also qualified for the semifinals, courtesy their 4-3 penalties win over Stanbic IBTC Bank.

The match evenly poised at 1 goal apiece at the end of normal time went straight to penalties.

In the last quarter final match, 5-time champions UBA took on 2017 runners-up First Bank. Both teams were rivals as they had meet in the previous two editions of the tournament with First Bank winning both encounters. The game ended one-all before UBA sail through on 4-2 penalties.

The stakes are high as the semi – final round of the football event and the commencement of the athletics event holds this weekend (Sunday 18th November).