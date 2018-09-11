– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - 2018 Lagos Women Run holds Nov. 10
11th September 2018 - Southgate to quit England in 2020
11th September 2018 - Athletes proud to represent Lagos at National Youth Games
11th September 2018 - ITF backs chair umpire after Serena US Open saga
11th September 2018 - Total NBBF Division 2 league: Eight teams for Final 8 in Lagos
11th September 2018 - NYG 2018: Dalung charges athletes to shun drug 
11th September 2018 - ITTF hails Nigeria’s feat in Mauritius
11th September 2018 - LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises
11th September 2018 - Abramovich approves Chelsea’s crest redesign
11th September 2018 - Adeosun: A soft landing
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / 2018 Lagos Women Run holds Nov. 10
Lagos Women Run

2018 Lagos Women Run holds Nov. 10

— 11th September 2018

The 2018 edition of the Lagos Women Run, a 10 kilometer marathon race, the third in the series, has been scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday November 10, with series of innovation introduced to make the event a memorable one.

According to the General Coordinator of the Lagos Women Run, Tayo Popoola, the LWR, which is the first and only Women race in Nigeria, would see females from all walks of life running the 10 kilometres race.

One of the latest innovations that would be introduced in the 2018 edition of the Lagos Women Run is the new route of competition. In the words of Tayo Popoola:

“This time around, the Lagos Women Run would start from the ultra-modern Bus Rapid Transit park at the Race Course, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island and move through Apogbon, down to Ijora Olopa to link the National Art Theatre, then down Costain Bus stop towards the National Stadium and finish at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

READ ALSO Southgate to quit England in 2020

Popoola, stated that, the new route was carefully selected by the Local Organising Committee to compliment the new face of Lagos under the administration of the sports-loving Governor of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, while at the same time showcasing the beauty of Lagos.

She stated that in fulfillment of the promise she made in 2017, that the 2018 edition would be lot better, two categories of women runners will compete in the race.

They comprise of the Open Category made up of runners from ages 18 years to 44 and the Veteran Category for runners from age 45years and above.

The two categories will be differentiated by the colours of their running bibs.

Popoola, who is also the first Nigerian woman Black Belt holder in Taekwondo, revealed that, the winner of the Open Category will go home with a cash prize of N500,000, while the winner of the Veteran Category takes home N200,000.

Tayo Popoola also hinted that, the Lagos Women Run 2018 will be a mixture of sports and entertainment as always.

Fadekemi Olude emerged champion at the first edition of the Women Run, while Oluwaseun Olamide, a runner-up at the first edition, won the 2017 edition.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LSETF

LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises

— 11th September 2018

In line with its mandate to provide access to financial and institutional support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has announced the opening of its loan application process for small businesses and start-ups operating in the state. According to the Fund, applicants intending to secure funding of…

  • union bank

    Winners named in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

    — 11th September 2018

    Winners have emerged in the Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge, following a pitch event which held recently in Lagos. The Innovation Challenge provided a platform for students of tertiary institutions to present innovative, technology-driven ideas that address social and business challenges, for a chance to attract financial and mentorship support from one of Nigeria’s most…

  • bond

    How investors can earn interest on corporate bond

    — 11th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun A Corporate bond is a debt security issued by a corporation and sold to investors. The backing for the bond is usually the payment ability of the company, which is typically money to be earned from future operations. In some cases, the company’s physical assets may be used as collateral for bonds. Corporate…

  • CITN

    Tax returns without CITN Seal, Stamp void by January

    — 11th September 2018

    From next January, all tax returns without the stamp and seal of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) prepared and submitted to FIRS on behalf of tax payers will no longer be accepted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). This was disclosed by Mr. Adefisayo Awogbade, the registrar and Chief Executive of…

  • ecobank

    Ecobank launches Emerald Business Club

    — 11th September 2018

    Ecobank Nigeria has launched its Emerald Business Club, an electronic platform aimed at offering convenience, accessible banking services especially to small and medium size enterprises, local corporates and various clients in the commercial sector. The initiative was launched in Lagos last week. The outgoing Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie, explained that the new product…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share