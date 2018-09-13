2018 Hajj: Kwara records no casualties- Official

NAN

Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Thursday said all its 1,600 pilgrims and 10 officials that travelled for the 2018 Hajj exercise came back without any record of casualty.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Ilorin International Airport.

Tunde-Jimoh said that the board did not record any casualty at both Makkah and Madinah during and after the pilgrimage.

“The last batch of 500 pilgrims from the state arrived the Ilorin International Airport at about 5.30a.m today, and they were met on arrival by their relations who have been waiting anxiously for hours.

“I humbly express my gratitude to God that all the 1,600 pilgrims and 10 officials came back alive without any record of casualty at the Holy Land,” he said.

Tunde-Jimoh thanked the state government for creating the enabling environment and necessary logistics that brought about the successful conduct of the 2018 Hajj in the state.