2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Olanrewaju Lawal , Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State Muslims Pilgrims Board is set to airlift about 3,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year 2018 hajj exercises.

Daily Sun gathered that the first batch of 430 intending Muslim pilgrims will depart Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi to Saudi Arabia for 2018 Hajj exercise on earlier Wednesday morning.

They are from Dandi, Jega and Argungu local government areas.

While addressing the newsmen before departure, Chairman of the Kebbi state Pilgrims Lifting to Airport,Alhaji Sani Zauro who confirmed their airlifting, appealed to them to be law abiding in the holy land to avoid any harassment.

Zauro said that the state government had made necessary arrangements to ensure the success of the exercise from the pilgrims departure to Saudi Arabia and their return to Nigeria.

According to him, “We were allocated with over 5,600 hajj seats by the National Hajj Commission (NHC) ,but due to the economic circumstances by our people, which is general situation in all the states in the Northern part of the country, the state government expended N300 million in the procurement of 800 seats in order to make the number of intending pilgrims to 3,000,” he said.

He urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country at large while performing the Haj