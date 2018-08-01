– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
1st August 2018 - Trump suspends duty-free status for clothes imports from Rwanda
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP
1st August 2018 - Ortom raises the alarm over fresh cattle invasion of Benue, exonerates Buhari on own ordeal
1st August 2018 - Afghan presidential election to hold in April 2019
1st August 2018 - Russia’s ‘Pussy Riot’ World Cup pitch invaders freed from jail, lawyer says
1st August 2018 - Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair
1st August 2018 - Serena suffers career’s worst loss to Konta
1st August 2018 - Gov. Bagudu weeps over poverty in Kebbi
1st August 2018 - Kebbi Govt. secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to boost fish, livestock farming
Home / National / 2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
2018 Hajj

2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

— 1st August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal , Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State Muslims Pilgrims Board is set to airlift about 3,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year 2018 hajj exercises.

Daily Sun gathered that the first batch of 430 intending Muslim pilgrims will depart Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi to Saudi Arabia for 2018 Hajj exercise on earlier Wednesday morning.

They are from Dandi, Jega and Argungu local government areas.

While addressing the newsmen before departure, Chairman of the Kebbi state Pilgrims Lifting to Airport,Alhaji Sani Zauro who confirmed their airlifting, appealed to them to be law abiding in the holy land to avoid any harassment.

Zauro said that the state government had made necessary arrangements to ensure the success of the exercise from the pilgrims departure to Saudi Arabia and their return to Nigeria.

READ ALSO Russia’s ‘Pussy Riot’ World Cup pitch invaders freed from jail, lawyer says

According to him, “We were allocated with over 5,600 hajj seats by the National Hajj Commission (NHC) ,but due to the economic circumstances by our people, which is general situation in all the states in the Northern part of the country, the state government expended N300 million in the procurement of 800 seats in order to make the number of intending pilgrims to 3,000,” he said.

He urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country at large while performing the Haj

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2018 Hajj

2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

— 1st August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal , Birnin-Kebbi Kebbi State Muslims Pilgrims Board is set to airlift about 3,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year 2018 hajj exercises. Daily Sun gathered that the first batch of 430 intending Muslim pilgrims will depart Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi to Saudi Arabia for 2018 Hajj exercise on earlier Wednesday…

  • BOLAJI

    JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP

    — 1st August 2018

    National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Bolaji Abudullahi, has resigned his position from the party. Abdullahi, who made this known in his social media handle, also said he has defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Only late Tuesday, Abdullahi was quoted to have said he remained a member of the…

  • BENUE

    Ortom raises the alarm over fresh cattle invasion of Benue, exonerates Buhari on own ordeal

    — 1st August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has raised the alarm over planned invasion of part of the state by herdsmen with over 10,000 cattle as part of a grand plan to further destabilise the state. Speaking with newsmen, in Makurdi, on Wedenesday, the governor said reports reaching him from the Guma Council…

  • DEFECTIONS

    Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair

    — 1st August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Following the gale of defections rocking the political landscape of the country, the chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabaji Sani, has described politicians as ‘selfish’, insisting that the interest of masses do not feature in their ambitions. Sani’s statement which came on AIT’s Kakaaki programme monitored, on Wednesday, in…

  • BAGUDU

    Gov. Bagudu weeps over poverty in Kebbi

    — 1st August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, on Wednesday, was in tears over the level of poverty and underdevelopment among the people of the state. Governor Bagudu, who could not hold back his emotions, while speaking with journalists, noted that he was usually disturbed seeing people of the state wallowing in poverty because…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share