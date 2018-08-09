– The Sun News
2018 Hajj: Be of good conduct, Obaseki tells Edo pilgrims
Conduct

2018 Hajj: Be of good conduct, Obaseki tells Edo pilgrims

— 9th August 2018

NAN

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday advised the 130 Saudi Arabia-bound pilgrims from the state to be of good conduct while in the Holy land.

Obaseki, who gave the advice in a farewell address to the pilgrims at the Hajj Camp in Benin, charged them to make the state proud and a reference point for other states in Nigeria.

The governor said he would always support all religious bodies in the state and protect their interests.

He assured the pilgrims of taking up issues delaying their journey with the National Hajj Commission, and pledged to provide financial support to the pilgrims until their departure.

Earlier, the Amiru Hajj and Speaker, Edo House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, said that  all arrangements had been put in place for a successful outing for all the pilgrims.

Adjoto called for decentralisation of arrangements by the National Hajj Commission to prevent delays in the transportation of pilgrims.

The Chairman, Edo Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, commended the state government for its support to the pilgrims.

