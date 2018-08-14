– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - 2018 Electoral Bill still alive, awaiting assent – Sen. Ita Enang
14th August 2018 - Bank of Ghana to prosecute executives of failed banks
14th August 2018 - Fadama trains farmers to ensure safer environment in Delta
14th August 2018 - Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS
14th August 2018 - Army uncovers Boko Haram recruitment link on social media – Commander
14th August 2018 - Foundation boosts education in Enugu state
14th August 2018 - Hollywood Kevin Hart celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary
14th August 2018 - NNPC to establish 2 additional refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt
14th August 2018 - 2019: Gov. Dickson urges corps members to support INEC to achieve credible elections
14th August 2018 - Kenya launches modern diagnostics lab to boost HIV testing
Home / National / 2018 Electoral Bill still alive, awaiting assent – Sen. Ita Enang
Enang

2018 Electoral Bill still alive, awaiting assent – Sen. Ita Enang

— 14th August 2018

NAN

The 2018 Electoral Bill passed by the National Assembly on July 24 and  forwarded  to President Muhammadu Buhari,  is alive and awaiting assent.

The National Assembly forwarded to President Buhari on Aug 3.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita  Enang, gave the clarification against the backdrop of   report published by a national daily that Buhari had again vetoed the 2018 electoral bill forwarded to him for assent.

Enang said the vetoed bill was the one sent to the President on June 27 and not the one passed by both chambers of the National Assembly on July 24, the day it embarked on it annual recess.

Enang said the vetoed bill was the one with contentious provisions and infractions on provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

“The reported vetoed bill was the  one passed by the National Assembly and transmitted  to the President for assent on June 27 2018, duration of which, in line with constitutional provisions, expires on July 26, 2018 , warranting the said veto .

READ ALSO Fadama trains farmers to ensure safer environment in Delta

“Yes , an electoral bill  was vetoed or refused assent by the President but not the last version of the 2018 electoral bill transmitted to the President for assent on Aug. 3 that has just spent 11 days on his table and still having 19 days more for possible consideration and assent, “he said.

NAN reports that aside the vetoed  version of the 2018 electoral bill forwarded to the President on June 27 and vetoed on July 26 in line with the 30 days constitutional life line for such bill, the President had earlier in the year, rejected the first of the 2010 Electoral Act ( Amendment ) Bill 2018 forwarded to it in February for assent.

President Buhari had in vetoing the earlier one in February, cited three reasons for doing so, one of which was the new sequence of elections included in the bill through section 25(1).

The President in his rejection, said the inserted section in the Electoral Act violated the provisions of Section 72 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to fix dates of elections and see to its conduct in all ramifications.

Following the non assent, both chambers of the National Assembly reviewed the bill, deleted all controversial provisions kicked against by the President and resent it for assent.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal on Aug 1, nullified the April 25 judgment of the Federal High Court, which struck out the National Assembly’s election re-ordering provision of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018.

A five-member panel of the court headed by its President, Zainab Bulkachuwa, ruled that a bill could not be challenged in court until it become an Act.

Meanwhile, the national assembly had removed the controversial section prior to the Court of Appeal ruling and resent the revised edition of the bill to President Buhari for assent.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Enang

2018 Electoral Bill still alive, awaiting assent – Sen. Ita Enang

— 14th August 2018

NAN The 2018 Electoral Bill passed by the National Assembly on July 24 and  forwarded  to President Muhammadu Buhari,  is alive and awaiting assent. The National Assembly forwarded to President Buhari on Aug 3. Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita  Enang, gave the clarification against the backdrop of  …

  • fadama

    Fadama trains farmers to ensure safer environment in Delta

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Fadama III in collaboration with the State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR), a World Bank sponsored project, has embarked on training of farmers to ensure safer environment. The Fadama Environmental Officer, Asaba, Delta, Tessie Omame, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Omeligboma near…

  • SARS

    Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has directed the Inspector General of Police (IG-P), Ibrahim Idris, to with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS). Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President made this known in a statement on…

  • boko haram

    Army uncovers Boko Haram recruitment link on social media – Commander

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Army on Tuesday, said it had uncovered a facebook and other social media accounts allegedly used by a faction of  the Boko Haram group to recruit new members. Maj. Murtala Usman, Artillary Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, who disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing Nigerian Army Combat Support Training Week in…

  • Foundation

    Foundation boosts education in Enugu state

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN Janet Amu Foundation, an NGO on Tuesday gave cheques of N100,000 each as bursary to 10 indigent students in Aku community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu state. Presenting the cheques to beneficiaries in Aku, the Founder of the Foundation, Mr Marcel Amu said that the affected students would continue to receive same…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share