CAF Confed Cup: Williamsville eyes top spot against Enyimba

Williamsville AC and Enyimba will battle in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Sunday.

WAC are heading into this match placed second on the group standings having accumulated four points from their first three games.

They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Enyimba in an encounter, which was played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Nigeria almost two weeks ago.

The Ivorian side, who are making their first appearance in the group stage of the Confederation Cup, beat Congo-Brazzaville side Cara Brazzaville 1-0 in their first Group C game at home, before drawing 1-1 with Malian outfit Djoliba AC away.

Meanwhile, Enyimba are placed at the top of the group standings having accumulated six points from three matches.

The People’s Elephant are brimming with confidence after winning at home against Williamsville and they will be looking to complete a double over their Group C rivals.

The Nigerian club, who are looking to reach the Confederation Cup quarter-finals for the first time, beat Djoliba 2-0 at home in their first Group C game, before losing 3-0 to Cara Brazzaville away.

Moroccan match referee Redouane Jiyed will take charge of the game between Williamsville and Enyimba.

The other Group C game between Cara Brazzaville and Djoliba will be played at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat in Brazzaville on Sunday.

The group winners and runners-up will book their places in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament after match day six of the group stage