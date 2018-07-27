– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - CAF Confed Cup: Williamsville eyes top spot against Enyimba
27th July 2018 - Aloysius Katsina-Alu (1941-2018)
27th July 2018 - ONYEKACHI AMAJUOYI 09097707770
27th July 2018 - Police, Oshiomhole and ‘demonstration of craze’
26th July 2018 - UK to legalise medicinal cannabis products
26th July 2018 - Colombian drug gang puts  $70,000 prize on sniffer dog 
26th July 2018 - AirAsia flight: Body of newborn baby found in plane toilet 
26th July 2018 - 2019: Be prepared to retire old politicians, Moghalu urges Nigerians
26th July 2018 - OUK Foundation launches loan scheme in Aba
26th July 2018 - Ex-gov Obi appears before Anambra tax officer
Home / Cover / Sporting Sun / Sports / CAF Confed Cup: Williamsville eyes top spot against Enyimba
2018 CAF

CAF Confed Cup: Williamsville eyes top spot against Enyimba

— 27th July 2018

Williamsville AC and Enyimba will battle in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Sunday.

WAC are heading into this match placed second on the group standings having accumulated four points from their first three games.

They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Enyimba in an encounter, which was played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Nigeria almost two weeks ago.

The Ivorian side, who are making their first appearance in the group stage of the Confederation Cup, beat Congo-Brazzaville side Cara Brazzaville 1-0 in their first Group C game at home, before drawing 1-1 with Malian outfit Djoliba AC away.

READ ALSO Manchester United’s Anthony Martial leaves camp in U.S. for birth of his child

Meanwhile, Enyimba are placed at the top of the group standings having accumulated six points from three matches.

The People’s Elephant are brimming with confidence after winning at home against Williamsville and they will be looking to complete a double over their Group C rivals.

The Nigerian club, who are looking to reach the Confederation Cup quarter-finals for the first time, beat Djoliba 2-0 at home in their first Group C game, before losing 3-0 to Cara Brazzaville away.

Moroccan match referee Redouane Jiyed will take charge of the game between Williamsville and Enyimba.

The other Group C game between Cara Brazzaville and Djoliba will be played at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat in Brazzaville on Sunday.

The group winners and runners-up will book their places in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament after match day six of the group stage

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2018 CAF

CAF Confed Cup: Williamsville eyes top spot against Enyimba

— 27th July 2018

Williamsville AC and Enyimba will battle in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Sunday. WAC are heading into this match placed second on the group standings having accumulated four points from their first three games. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Enyimba in…

  • Moghalu

    2019: Be prepared to retire old politicians, Moghalu urges Nigerians

    — 26th July 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has urged Nigerians to be ready to retire old and recycled politicians in 2019 general election. Moghalu, who said this during a Town Hall meeting with the theme: ‘To Build a Nation (TBAN)’  at the National Centre for Women…

  • OUK

    OUK Foundation launches loan scheme in Aba

    — 26th July 2018

    A non-profit organisation, the Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK)Foundation, has  launched its zero-interest loan scheme  for petty traders in Aba North and Aba South local government areas of Abia State. The  foundation, had, a few months ago granted loan to artisans, petty traders and unemployed graduates in Abia North Senatorial District. According to the Executive Secretary of…

  • Peter Obi

    Ex-gov Obi appears before Anambra tax officer

    — 26th July 2018

    Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi yesterday, appeared before the Onitsha office of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (Tax office). Obi was summoned by Mrs. Nwakpudolu Juliet, the Chief Tax Officer coordinating GRA Phase 2 Onitsha as a senior business manager. Our correspondent, on another mission at the tax office was there when Obi…

  • Ugwuanyi

    Ugwuanyi sets new agenda for robust economic growth

    — 26th July 2018

    Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  has disclosed his administration’s plan to adopt new strategies towards stepping up actions  that would meet the developmental needs of the people of the state. Ugwuanyi stated that his administration has in the last three years, raised the bar in both infrastructural and social development, which has left indelible marks on…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share