The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - 2018 Budget Passes 2nd Reading
5th December 2017 - $16b Egina oil project faces uncertainty
5th December 2017 - Ogun Customs seizes contraband worth N27m
5th December 2017 - 2019: Marwa endorses Buhari for second term
5th December 2017 - N400m arms money: I won’t give evidence until Jonathan testifies – Metuh insists
5th December 2017 - One month on, Lebanon’s PM rescinds shock resignation
5th December 2017 - Atiku’s exit’ll strengthen APC — Oyegun
5th December 2017 - Buhari commends Guards Brigade’s professionalism
5th December 2017 - Ondo govt. shut illegal hospital, orders arrest of doctor
5th December 2017 - PDP chair: I’ll run all-inclusive administration – Secondus
Home / Cover / National / 2018 Budget Passes 2nd Reading

2018 Budget Passes 2nd Reading

— 5th December 2017

….Timetable must be followed, Says Saraki

The 8th Senate has passed the Second Reading of the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

The Bill has been forwarded to the Committee on Appropriations and its various sub-committees for further consideration and budget defence by the various ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government.

Speaking on the passage of the Second Reading of the Budget, the Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki said: “We know that the timetable is very tight. We will be suspending plenary for us to be able to start the defense of this budget. Committee Chairmen and Members should please ensure that we keep to this timetable.

“Let me respond with a general note of warning to all Heads of MDAs to ensure that they strictly respect the letters of invitation and the timetable. This is not time for excuses for Ministers or Heads of parastatals to be traveling and not be able to attend their budget defense.

“We do not have the time. This is a very short timeframe, therefore, I expect all MDAs to be able to respect our invitation and be there on time so that the Committees can wrap up and be able to present their reports by the time we come back on Tuesday, the 19th of December,” he said.

The President of the Senate also announced that the Senate will be having a public hearing on the budget.

“Distinguished Colleagues, let me also thank you for what you have contributed to this process. I know that we have a lot of work ahead of us.

“There will be a Public hearing on the Budget. We are looking at Monday, the 11th of December, however, in the next few days, an announcement will be made – we expect attendance by all Senators,” he said.

 

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2018 Budget Passes 2nd Reading

— 5th December 2017

….Timetable must be followed, Says Saraki The 8th Senate has passed the Second Reading of the 2018 Appropriation Bill. The Bill has been forwarded to the Committee on Appropriations and its various sub-committees for further consideration and budget defence by the various ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government. Speaking on the passage of…

  • $16b Egina oil project faces uncertainty

    — 5th December 2017

    …As Senate commences probe From FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate, on Tuesdaty,  set up an adhoc committee to investigate the local content elements and cost variations related to the Egina Oil Field Project and two related Bonga South-West and ZabZaba projects. The decision of the Senate followed a motion by Sen. Solomon Adeola. The motion…

  • Ogun Customs seizes contraband worth N27m

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State command of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Tuesday, said it intercepted and seized smuggled goods, which grand duty paid value worth N27 million, within a week. The seized items included 602 bags of imported parboiled rice, conveyed in a truck belonging to a cement company, two vehicles -Lexus…

  • 2019: Marwa endorses Buhari for second term

    — 5th December 2017

    …Commends President over Mambilla Hydroelectric power project From: Ismail Omipidan A former military administrator of Lagos, Brig. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), on Tuesday, formally endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office. Marwa’s President Buhari’s endorsement came via a communiqué from the Marwa Organisation (TMO), a group promoting the political interest the retired…

  • N400m arms money: I won’t give evidence until Jonathan testifies – Metuh insists

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Olisa Metuh, on Tuesday,  insisted he will not testify or call any other witness in his trial until former President Goodluck Jonathan, whom he has asked the court to issue  a summons, testifies as his witness. Metuh told Justice…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share