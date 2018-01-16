The Sun News
Latest
16th January 2018 - 2018 budget: Oil revenue to increase by over $1.7m
16th January 2018 - NSE promotes Ms Awe as ED
16th January 2018 - FCMB, Skye Bank drive NSE ASI up 0.51%
16th January 2018 - CBN injects $210m into forex market
16th January 2018 - NNPC deploys storage facilities to ease fuel scarcity
16th January 2018 - FG contracts: PenCom gives 83 firms green light
16th January 2018 - Boko Haram: We’re not coming back –Chibok girls
16th January 2018 - Trump’s Africa slur: Nigeria summons US ambassador
16th January 2018 - FG pays N35bn salary arrears to 267 MDAs
16th January 2018 - Ekiti bans Fayemi, commissioner from public office for 10 years
Home / Business / 2018 budget: Oil revenue to increase by over $1.7m

2018 budget: Oil revenue to increase by over $1.7m

— 16th January 2018

By Adewale Sanyaolu

Funding the 2018 budget through domestic and external borrowings may be jettisoned if the current oil prices of $70 per barrel are sustained.

On Monday, the price of brent crude rose to $70 a barrel, supported by ongoing output cuts led by OPEC and Russia, as the oil cartel ignores  rise in US and Canadian drilling that points to higher future output in North America.

Brent sweet crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $70 per barrel up by 13 cents from their last level, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $64.53 dollars a barrel, an increase of 23 cents.

Both benchmarks, last week, reached levels not seen since December 2014, with Brent touching $70.05 dollars a barrel and WTI reaching as high as $64.77.

For Nigeria, the situation is a welcome development as funding for the 2018 budget has been a challenge for government.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last year presented a budget proposal of  N8.6 trillion for 2018, representing an increase of 16 per cent from the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

Under the budget assumption, government pegged oil price benchmark at $45 per barrel and oil production at 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd), including condensates.

With oil price now at $70 per barrel, that is $25 excess of the budget benchmark, multiplied by 2.3million bpd, that gives $57.5 million per day. In a  month, that amounts to  $1.725 million.

In working with market dynamics, Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Monday raised its 2018 Brent price outlook to $64 a barrel, from $56, forecasting a deficit of 430,000bpd in oil production compared to demand this year.

“Tighter fundamentals are (the) main driver to the rally in prices, but geopolitical risk and currency moves along with speculative money in tandem have exacerbated the move,” US bank, JPMorgan, said in a note.

But a number of analysts have warned that the 13 percent rally since the start of the year could peter out in the short term due to global refinery maintenance and rising North American production.

 US energy companies added 10 oil rigs in the week to January 12, taking the number to 752, energy service firm, Baker Hughes, said on Friday. That was the biggest increase since June 2017.

In Canada, energy firms almost doubled the number of rigs drilling for oil last week to 185, the highest level in 10 months.

Vienna-based consultancy, JBC Energy, expects US production to grow by 600,000bpd in the first quarter of 2018 compared to a year earlier.

“From a fundamental perspective, the surge in US-managed money raises a clear red flag for us. We see the US complex as decidedly bearish over the next two months.”

The surplus in crude is expected “to widen to levels that will overwhelm the market,” JBC said in a note. Seasonal refinery maintenance will further limit demand for crude, it added.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2018 budget: Oil revenue to increase by over $1.7m

— 16th January 2018

By Adewale Sanyaolu Funding the 2018 budget through domestic and external borrowings may be jettisoned if the current oil prices of $70 per barrel are sustained. On Monday, the price of brent crude rose to $70 a barrel, supported by ongoing output cuts led by OPEC and Russia, as the oil cartel ignores  rise in…

  • NSE promotes Ms Awe as ED

    — 16th January 2018

    Following regulatory approval, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the promotion of Ms Tinuade Awe to Executive Director, Regulation, with effect from January 1.  Prior to her promotion, Ms. Awe was the General Manager heading the Legal and Regulation Division, while also serving as General Counsel of the Exchange. She served as Secretary to the…

  • FCMB, Skye Bank drive NSE ASI up 0.51%

    — 16th January 2018

    Stories by Chinwendu Obienyi  Equities trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, reversed its previous loss of 0.33 per cent as the All Share Index (ASI) was up by 0.51 per cent, on the back of gains recorded by FCMB and Skye Bank , to close at 43,119 points. At the…

  • CBN injects $210m into forex market

    — 16th January 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected another sum of $210 million into the inter-bank foreign exchange market to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the market.  Figures obtained from the apex bank yesterday indicate that CBN offered $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the Small…

  • NNPC deploys storage facilities to ease fuel scarcity

    — 16th January 2018

    …Insists on N133.28 ex-depot price From Uche Usim, Abuja As the petrol scarcity gradually abates nationwide, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has deployed more of its depots and other throughput facilities to enforce the N133.28 ex-depot price. A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted the…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share