The Sun News
Latest
18th June 2017 - 2018 budget: Fiscal Commission advises FG to stick to Growth Plan
18th June 2017 - Arms smuggling in Nnewi untrue, says Anambra Police Commissioner
18th June 2017 - Vanuatu’s president, Lonsdale dies of heart attack
18th June 2017 - Beyonce welcomes twins
18th June 2017 - NO MERCY
18th June 2017 - Anambra guber: APC aspirant rolls out development blueprint
18th June 2017 - We are not intimidated by the clampdown on our members –Niger PDP 
18th June 2017 - Company partners car dealers, police on car anti-theft technology
18th June 2017 - Two school principals embezzle NECO fees in Nasarawa
18th June 2017 - Rivers 2019: Amaechi’s plot to impose governor ‘ll fail –RVSG
Home / Cover / National / 2018 budget: Fiscal Commission advises FG to stick to Growth Plan

2018 budget: Fiscal Commission advises FG to stick to Growth Plan

— 18th June 2017

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has advised the Federal Government to stick to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) in processing the 2018 Appropriation Bill to boost the nation’s economy.

FRC Acting Chairman, Mr Victor Muruako, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the ERGP was a very important and compact document that would help set the right stage for the nation to get back on the path of growth.

“That well-articulated plan is a roadmap to boost our economic growth.

“It is a very bold statement on which most of the 2018 appropriation requirements or plans will have a foothold and there must be strict adherence to this roadmap.

“With this plan, the nation is on the right path,” he said.

Muruako, however, said although it was not the first time that the nation had come up with a very good master plan or roadmap, it must stick to the plan to benefit from it.

He commended the Federal Government for coming up with measures to ensure that the nation returned to the usual January to December budget cycle.

He said that the 2018 budget calendar was already out and the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had issued executive orders to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that the nation gets back on track.

“There are three executive orders issued by the acting president and order number two clearly specifies that all financial transactions relating to the national budget and appropriation must adhere strictly to time.

“There is a new wave of commitment to stick to financial plan, particularly the ERGP 2017-2020 and this has set the right tone for the nation to return to the usual budget cycle of January to December.”

According to him, the order specifies that every MDAs must, before July 31, submit its budget details to the Minister for Budget and National Planning who will then work on it.

He said that there was a firm commitment by the Acting President and the economic team to submit the budget proposal of 2018 to the National Assembly within the first week of October 2017.

Muruako said that this would give the National Assembly the necessary time to work on it and for the President to study and give assent before Dec. 31.

He said that with this, the financial life of the nation could begin on Jan. 1.

He, however, said that the 2017 Appropriation Bill that was recently signed into law by the acting president may encounter some challenges in implementation because its late passage.

“It is coming a bit late, so obviously, there may be some challenges in the full implementation of the budget.”

He also advised that henceforth, more stakeholders should be involved in the budgetary process to get it right.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2018 budget: Fiscal Commission advises FG to stick to Growth Plan

— 18th June 2017

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has advised the Federal Government to stick to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) in processing the 2018 Appropriation Bill to boost the nation’s economy. FRC Acting Chairman, Mr Victor Muruako, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. He said…

Share

  • Arms smuggling in Nnewi untrue, says Anambra Police Commissioner

    — 18th June 2017

    The Anambra Police Command has described as ‘untrue’ media reports stating the discovery of arms and ammunition in an articulated vehicle that conveyed yam tubers into Nnewi on June 12. The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Sam Okaula told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Sunday in Awka that nothing…

    Share

  • Vanuatu’s president, Lonsdale dies of heart attack

    — 18th June 2017

    The President of Vanuatu, Baldwin Lonsdale, has died of a heart attack, the Vanuatu Daily Post reported Saturday. He was 67. Lonsdale, who sacked his government two years ago over a massive corruption scandal, passed away in the Pacific island nation’s capital of Port Vila, the AFP reported. “National Flag is at half staff early…

    Share

  • Beyonce welcomes twins

    — 18th June 2017

    United States singer, Beyonce, has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, several celebrity news websites reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Beyonce, 35, and rapper and music producer Jay Z, already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. E! News, citing multiple unidentified sources, reported the birth and that Jay Z and Blue Ivy were…

    Share

  • NO MERCY

    — 18th June 2017

    ■ Nigerians descend on billionaire kidnapper, Evans …Say, ‘You can’t get what you denied victim who paid $1.2m ransom’ By Enyeribe Ejiogu and Onyedika Agbedo Nigerians yesterday descended angrily on notorious kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, who was arrested penultimate Saturday by the police, after reading the account Chief James Uduji in his den, saying…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share