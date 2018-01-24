The Sun News
Latest
24th January 2018 - Africa Wrestling Championship: Rivers ready for the continent –Wike
24th January 2018 - 2018 budget: FG votes N5.30bn for grazing reserve devt 
24th January 2018 - Serah Johnson 07037659860
24th January 2018 - Cattle-cracy
24th January 2018 - Ex-CJN dies, Buhari, Saraki, govs mourn
24th January 2018 - President, Tinubu, Akande meet in Aso Rock
24th January 2018 - OBJ dumps Buhari
24th January 2018 - We’ll study Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari –APC
24th January 2018 - The Eric Osagie interview: The Sun blasted out with mission to redefine journalism
24th January 2018 - The Sun: 15 years of impactful journalism
Home / National / 2018 budget: FG votes N5.30bn for grazing reserve devt 

2018 budget: FG votes N5.30bn for grazing reserve devt 

— 24th January 2018

•Northern CAN kicks against cattle colonies

Noah Ebije, Kaduna, Okwe Obi, Abuja 

The Federal Government has earmarked N5.30 billion on national grazing reserve development in the 2018 budget which is being considered by the National Assembly. 

The budget is coming at a time when the country is grappling with herdsmen and farmers clashes, leaving scores of people dead, homeless, especially in Benue, Taraba and Ekiti states. 

Meanwhile, the 19 northern states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the Federal Government’s plan to establish cattle colonies for Fulani herdsmen across the country.

CAN noted that if government goes ahead with the plan, it means that government knows the killers in Benue and other parts of the country.

However, speaking in an interview with Daily Sun, Public Relations Officer of northern CAN, Reverend Joseph Hayab said provision of cattle colony was like putting the horse before the cart.

“The issue of cattle colony will not address the killings because why are those people killing? If you provide them with cattle colony, will they stop the killing? The killings will not stop because you have not removed evil from the heart of a man and you are providing him with colony.

“Now, whose land are you going to take and provide the colony? It is when the right thing is done that the people can now sit down and talk, dialogue before we even begin to talk of providing or not providing colony.

“Government is even contradicting itself by saying those killing the people are not Fulani, so, if they are not Fulani, who, then, are you providing the cattle colony for?

“And, if the killers are foreigners, as some people are claiming, we should then give our land to criminals to stop killing us?

“I think we are seeing criminals who have taken advantage of the weakness of our security agencies and nobody is addressing it and government is telling us that criminals must be given colony to feed cattle.

“I think there is a mix-up here, because if you say you are providing colony for them, who are they? You know them, therefore, you must arrest them first because they are criminals…

“Let me tell you, I was in the team of CAN officials who visited Benue State, about two weeks ago. We visited many places in the state, what we saw was so sad.

“The killings must stop and it is only government that has all the machineries to stop the killings.

“Government must stop the killings and call for dialogue. You can imagine a man who has lost father, mother, brothers, sister, farms, cows and everything you can think of; what form of dialogue or discussion are you going to hold with him while he is in pains and killing has not stopped?

“We must put the government to task; to stop this killing and not allow it to use divide and rule to set Nigerians against themselves. 

“So, provision of colony is a wrong step that cannot address the real issue because you don’t empower criminals to overpower you in your own land.

“We are not happy because our people can no longer go to the church, go to the farm, go to the market, and so on and so forth.

“We are calling on the federal government to end the killings in the region.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2018 budget: FG votes N5.30bn for grazing reserve devt 

— 24th January 2018

•Northern CAN kicks against cattle colonies Noah Ebije, Kaduna, Okwe Obi, Abuja  The Federal Government has earmarked N5.30 billion on national grazing reserve development in the 2018 budget which is being considered by the National Assembly.  The budget is coming at a time when the country is grappling with herdsmen and farmers clashes, leaving scores of…

  • Ex-CJN dies, Buhari, Saraki, govs mourn

    — 24th January 2018

    •Onnoghen directs flags fly at half-mast Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, is dead. He died on Monday evening, at a London Hospital at 75. A family member of the deceased, Hajiya Halima Sulaiman, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, yesterday….

  • President, Tinubu, Akande meet in Aso Rock

    — 24th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the former APC interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, ended with both leaders not speaking to State House Correspondents. Both leaders arrived the Presidential Villa at 3:50pm and left the premises via the president’s official residence…

  • OBJ dumps Buhari

    — 24th January 2018

    • Just go, you’ve failed, he tells president • Junaid, PDP, NIM, Afenifere back ex-president • Okorie defends president, ACF wants APC to decide Laide Raheem (Abeokuta);  Sola Ojo (Kaduna); Chinelo Obogo (Lagos) Former President Olusegun Obasanjo publicly dumped President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday when he told him to consider a deserved rest at his age, rather…

  • We’ll study Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari –APC

    — 24th January 2018

    •Ex-president’s advice, courageous, says PDP •ACF: Let party decide his fate Romanus Ugwu, Abuja; Noah Ebije, Kaduna The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress  (APC) has pleaded to be given time to respond to appropriately to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 presidential election. In the…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share