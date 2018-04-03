The Sun News
2018 budget: FG holds retreat with CEOs, MDAs accounting officers

2018 budget: FG holds retreat with CEOs, MDAs accounting officers

— 3rd April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In order  to ensure effective implementation of the 2018 budget and address all identified inadequacies or deficiencies in the 2017 edition, the Federal Government will, on Saturday, hold a mandatory retreat with Accounting officers and Chief Executive Officers(CEOs) from all Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs).

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, a circular letter reference number SGF/OP/1/S.3/XII titled “Procurement Retreat for Chief Executive Officers of Federal Parastatals” said in a statement that the retreat is for all Chief Executive Officers and Accounting Officers, without exemption or proxy representation.

In a statement signed by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawrence Ojabo, the retreat will be organised in conjunction with the Bureau of Public Procurement(BPP).

It will have the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita as Guest of Honour, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello as Chief Host.

Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara had,  before the House went for a two-week Easter break, promised that the 2018 budget would be passed this April.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on  November 7, 2017, presented the 2018 budget to the National Assembly, indicating a 15 per cent scale back on total deficit at N2.005 trillion, down from N2.36 trillion stated in 2017 budget.

