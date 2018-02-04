The Sun News
Latest
4th February 2018 - 2018 Budget: FG flays poor procurement practices of MDA’s, unveils tighter procedures
4th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s coalition no threat to PDP – Secondus
4th February 2018 - Katsina re-run for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency holds Saturday
4th February 2018 - Niger school feeding fraud: Presidency removes top officials
4th February 2018 - You are not God – APC zonal chairman to Obasanjo
4th February 2018 - Famed ‘Blind Prophet’ to Buhari: Contest and be defeated
4th February 2018 - Pat Robertson, CBN founder, recovering from stroke, network says
4th February 2018 - NAFIL establishes tailoring workshop, 11, other businesses
4th February 2018 - Herdsmen Attack: scores feared dead in fresh attack in Adamawa      
4th February 2018 - Piles and rectal prolapse are not the same
Home / National / 2018 Budget: FG flays poor procurement practices of MDA’s, unveils tighter procedures

2018 Budget: FG flays poor procurement practices of MDA’s, unveils tighter procedures

— 4th February 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Federal Government through the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has condemned the poor procurement practices of its ministries, departments and agencies.

According to BPP, the  practice has robbed it of vital data which is needed for proper planning and development.

Speaking at a Procurement Retreat for Federal Permanent Secretaries held in Calabar at the weekend,  the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Surveyor Mamman Ahmad, disclosed that government placed the performance of its MDA’s for last year at an unacceptable rate of below 50%.

Ahmad said he hopes to correct that anomaly in the 2018 fiscal year by laying emphasis on procurement planning and conducting a procurement surveillance to monitor implementation.

He further said the government through the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) would not issue a “Certificate of No Objection” for projects that are not found in the procurement plans submitted by the MDA’s

 “The refusal of the MDA’s to comply with the statutory requirements for a procurement plan has overtime denied the bureau of vital data that inhibits its capacity to conduct adequate planning.

 “Some MDA’s do not adhere to procurement planning procedures and have not performed very well; the highest performance which is 50% is not good enough.  MDA’s are expected to adhere to procurement planning requirements because we want resources to be spent for the good of all.

 “Capital expenditures is going downwards while recurrent expenditures is going upwards and so we are looking forward to a reversal of that this fiscal year through procurement planning,” he stated.

Ahmad, who said the retreat is aimed at equipping the permanent secretaries so they can deliver inline with beat practices, reminded the participants that non-submission of procurement plans attracts 5 years imprisonment as well as dismissal from service in line with section 58 (4) (h) of the Public Procurement Act.

In her remarks, the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Eyo Ita,  enjoined civil servants to stand firm by ensuring application of due process  by individuals and institutions.

She emphasized that the procurement processes for 2018 is a platform to show that it is no longer business as usual with regard to public procurement in the country.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement, Senator Joshua Dariye, called for total collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure optimum results in the nation’s public procurement practices.

He maintained that the public procurement act was aimed at ensuring spread in projects and flayed the practice of recycling contractors in project procurement in the country.

He called for collaboration with the media and NGO’s, as the public procurement act of 2007 specifies a role for them.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2018 Budget: FG flays poor procurement practices of MDA’s, unveils tighter procedures

— 4th February 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar The Federal Government through the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has condemned the poor procurement practices of its ministries, departments and agencies. According to BPP, the  practice has robbed it of vital data which is needed for proper planning and development. Speaking at a Procurement Retreat for Federal Permanent Secretaries held in…

  • Obasanjo’s coalition no threat to PDP – Secondus

    — 4th February 2018

    The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has boasted that the new coalition being championed by ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo is no threat to his party. Secondus said PDP will win the 2019 presidential election, saying that the performance of the APC-led administration of President Buhari has been abysmal. He spoke with journalists Sunday afternoon…

  • Katsina re-run for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency holds Saturday

    — 4th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina has fixed February 10 for re-run election for the Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Jibril Zarewa, who spoke with reporters at the weekend said that the election would hold in nine polling units in Mashi and six…

  • Niger school feeding fraud: Presidency removes top officials

    — 4th February 2018

    John Adams, Minna Barely a week after The Daily Sun carried an exclusive report on large scale fraud in the federal government’s national home grown school feeding programme in Niger state, the Presidency has sacked two officials of the north central state’s school feeding committee. Consequently, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced…

  • You are not God – APC zonal chairman to Obasanjo

    — 4th February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia The North Central Zonal Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Zakari Abdullahi Idde has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not God to determine the fate of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.  Hon. Idde, who was reacting weekend in Lafia to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s now…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share