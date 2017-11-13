The Sun News
2018 budget: Activist commends Buhari over projects in N' Delta

2018 budget: Activist commends Buhari over projects in N’ Delta

13th November 2017

A human and environmental rights activist, Celestine AkpoBari has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the inclusion of some strategic projects for Niger Delta in the 2018 budget.

AkpoBari told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday that the inclusion of the Ogoni Clean-up and other projects within the Niger Delta in the budget was a good omen.

According to him, it shows that the Buhari-led government is serious about the development of the region.

The activist, who hails from Ogoni land, advised the government to ensure the implementation of all projects captured in the budget to boost peoples’ confidence in the administration.

AkpoBari also urged Ogoni youths to remain peaceful and law abiding in their agitation for a better deal, adding that “ violence does nobody any good’’.

President Buhari recently presented the 2018 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly.

The Federal Government plans to spend N8.6 trillion in 2018, representing 16 per cent increase over the 2017 budget of N7.4 trillion.

The budget projected a crude oil price benchmark of 45 dollars per barrel and daily crude oil production of 2.3 million barrels at N305 to the dollar. (NAN)

