NAN

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby says he remains optimistic that the eight-time African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) champions would secure a ticket to the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

The coach made this known in a conference ahead of the team’s game against Zambia on Wednesday at the ongoing 2018 AWCON in Ghana.

After an uncovincing performance in their 0-1 loss to Bayana Bayana of South Africa in their Group B opener on Sunday, the defending champions hope for a victory against the Shepolopolo who thrashed Equatorial Guniea 5-0 in their first game.

“I remain optimistic, the aim has not changed and we are definitely securing a ticket to the World Cup in France. We hope to go all the way to the final in this tournament again.

READ ALSO: Fans, celebrities mourn radio presenter, Tosyn Bucknor

“And of course we need to win against Zambia,” he said and quoted by @CAF_AWCON, a twitter handle created by CAF for the tournament.

One of the players admitted that the game against Zambia was crucial.

“It was a difficult result for us in the first game but we are putting that behind us. We learnt a lot from the game and we are working hard to make sure we put things in order and correct our mistakes against Zambia.

“We know the game is a crucial one,” she added.

Meanwhile Mary Mwakapila, a Shepolopolo player says the team was sure of victory against Falcons.

“Beating Equatorial Guinea is not the main target. We have come to make it to France, so we are going to do our best and also work as a team to make sure we beat Super Falcons and Banyana Banyana,” Mwakapila concluded.

Mwakapila’s coach Bruce Mwape also said: “We won the opening game and that is now history, it is water under the bridge.

“That is past and gone. Our focus is on the next game against Nigeria.”

Three top teams from the tournament, which began on Saturday, will book tickets to the world stage in France next year.