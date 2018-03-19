2018 Aviana Nigeria Int’l expo to revolutionise agribusiness

The Aviana Nigeria International Expo will transform the nation’s agribusiness in the area of poultry, livestock, dairy, aquaculture and agro-allied businesses.

The exhibition, slated for April 25-26, 2018 in Ibadan, is also billed to expose Nigerian farmers to new technologies and modern ways of farming. It will feature over 250 companies from over 25 countries and over 10,000 participants from Nigeria, West African countries and the world at large.

The organisers of the expo, Aviana Agritech Services, said the B2B meetings will offer unique productive B2B opportunity between the world’s leading agricultural and agribusiness stakeholders, companies, farmers, government agencies, farmers associations and NGOs to formulate policies and business opportunities that will enhance the development of agriculture, encourage investment, international trade, market networking, skills acquisition and tech-know-how.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos recently, Assistant Country Project Manager of Aviana Agritech Services, Dr. Segun Makanjuola, said the Aviana Nigeria expo would enhance economic cooperation, encourage local and international business market networking, promote local innovation and research, introduce new products both locally and internationally.

He added: “It will help to promote and support expansion of exhibitor’s market base and network, create more awareness on your products and services to your target audience. The expo will enhance both local and international markets networks and sales. It will build brand awareness, generate new markets, source new agents distributors, and importers and exporters.