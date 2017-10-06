2017: US most expensive homes

By Anna Hopkins, Dailymail.com

This year’s most expensive lot blows previous prices out of the water, as the most expensive home listed in 2016 was a mere $150 million, but it did not sell.

The heftiest sale of a home went to none other than Hugh Hefner last year, who sold his Playboy Mansion to a neighbour for $100 million, on the condition that he be able to live there for the rest of his life, Architectural Digest reported. It was also the most expensive home sale in the history of the city of Los Angeles.

Housing prices steadily rose over the year, with New York and San Francisco charting easily as the most expensive places to live in the United States in 2016.

The average cost of a home in San Francisco in 2016 was $810,200 and in New York it was $385,900, according to the Economist.

This year’s list of chart-topping mansions, published by Curbed, shows the top 25 homes range from $78million to $250 million in 2017, sprawled across the most extravagant cities in the nation.

Bel Air Spec Manor, Los Angeles – $250m

The Bel Air Spec Manor is listed at a jaw-dropping $250 million. It is 380,000 square feet and is the most expensive home that has ever been listed in the United States.

It was created by luxury developer Bruce Makowsky and includes a James-Bond themed movie theater and four-lane bowling alley.

The Manor at Holmby Hills, Los Angeles – $200m

The Manor at Holmby Hills is a vast property with 122 rooms, previously home to TV producer Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy in 1988, it is priced at $200 million

The Manor at Holmby Hills in Los Angeles is listed at a cool $200 million and was built for TV producer Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy in 1988.

It has 122 total rooms – one of which Candy Spelling used to house her doll collection, complete with more than 400 antique figurines.

Manapalan Mansion, Florida – $195m

The tropical mansion has 33 bedrooms and 47 bathrooms and has been on the market for nearly two years

This discrete mansion has been on the market for nearly two years, priced at $195 million. It is in Manalapan, Florida, near the southernmost tip of the state.

It has 33 bedrooms and 47 bathrooms, and was once home to twentieth century socialite Gloria Guinness.

Great Island, Connecticut: $175m

Great Island, located just off the coast of Connecticut, is listed at $175 million.

It is one of the older properties listed, being acquired in the 1800’s and boasts a gorgeous waterfront view.

Briar Patch, The Hamptons: $140m

This Hampton, New York listing tops the chart in the beach area popular with New Yorkers. The $140 million home is a 10,000 square foot revival home, and also includes a 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom guesthouse, tennis court, pool, hot tub, plus a private pond, woodlands, and lawns.

Il Palmetto, Palm Beach: $137m

Il Palmetto’s unique design is meant to be created as a series of pavilions, and charts over 60,000 square feet.

This $137 million listing in Palm Beach is owned by Netscape co-founder Jim Clark.

Rancho San Carlos, Santa Barbara: $125m

Located in Santa Barbara, California, this monstrous compound has been on the market since 2014. It features a 10,000 square foot main house, 10 additional cottages, horse stables, and fields of citrus and avocado trees.

Las Varas and Edwards Raches, Santa Barbara: $108m

With much less flash and bang than many of the other homes of the most expensive listings of 2017, this $108 million ranch near Santa Barbara, California has just gone on the market for the first time in 50 years.

It is located on ‘unspoiled’ California land, flat pastures, two miles of private beach access, avocado and lemon orchards, and private canyon trails.

Fifth Avenue Duplex, New York City: $120m

On Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York, it overlooks Central Park and is the most expensive home in the city.

It comes as no surprise that a Fifth Avenue location in New York City would chart the list of the 25 most expensive homes in the nation.

At $120 million, this also the most expensive home in New York City. Overlooking Central Park, it also features 20 rooms and a wine cellar.

Pumpkin Key, Key Largo: $95m

The only private island on the list, this Florida Keys home has gone down $15 million since it originally went on the market in 2014.

It features a 20-slip marina, tennis courts, and countless cottages.

Brookline Estate, Boston: $90m

Brookline Estate, listed for $90 million, is 26,623 square feet and is surrounded by a golf course and country club. Located southwest of Boston, this $90 million estate is owned by Reebok CEO, Paul Fireman. It is made of limestone.

Silicon Valley Estate, Los Altos Hills: $88m

It is championed as a ‘live/work paradise’ and is equipped with guest suites, a massage room, and a sauna.

Situated in Silicon Valley, it’s no surprise that this sprawling estate is owned by tech entrepreneur, Kumar Malavalli.

Holmby Hills Villa, Los Angeles: $88m

It is owned by fashion designed, Max Azria, and designed in 1930 by Paul Williams. It has 22 bathrooms and a 6,000 square foot private theater,

Nestled in Holmby Hills, this villa is on the coveted Sunset Boulevard and listed for $88 million.

Bel Air Chateau, Los Angeles: $88m

Bel Air Chateau, just around the corner from Holmby Hills, is also priced at $88 million, and is similarly French-inspired.

It is 35,000 square feet and has a 5, 000 bottle wine cellar.

Del Dios Ranch, Rancho Santa Fe: $85m

Jumping back to California, the Del Dios Ranch is 210 acres and listed at $85 million.

The main house is located on a hill overlooking the ranch and is made of redwood, glass, marble and concrete.

Cher’s Beverly Hills Mansion, Los Angeles: $85m

A horse-lovers dream, this mansion in Beverly Hills was once owned by Cher who then sold it to Eddie Murphy. It has several miles of horse trails, two horse rings and five deluxe stables and is listed at $85 million.

Atelier 45th Floor, New York City: $85m

The entire 45th floor of the Atelier building, located in New York City’s Midtown West, is for sale for $85 million.

The owners have refused to lower the price, despite the property being on sale since 2013. Instead, they’ve offered perks to attempt to persuade potential buyers, including a $1 million yacht with docking fees for five years, two Rolls Royce Phantoms, courtside season tickets to the Brooklyn Nets, and a Hamptons mansion rental for a summer.

Kings Point Estate, Long Island: $85m

The Kings Point Estate, located on the Long Island Sound, comes with an $85 million price tag.

From this vantage point, residents can see the New York City skyline. It also has a lazy river, 13 bedrooms and 35 bathrooms.