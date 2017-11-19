2017 The Awards ,The Winners

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has been voted The Sun Man of the Year 2017.

The Board of Editors of The Sun chose Ambode, first term governor of Nigeria’s economic capital as winner of the flagship prize of the 15th anniversary edition of The Sun Awards after deliberations spanning two days.

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike retained the Governor of the Year diadem, which he won last year.

Ambode, Wike and other distinguished award winners will be honoured on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Announcing the winners, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun, Mr. Eric Osagie said they were chosen after robust debates in keeping with the tradition of preserving the integrity of The Sun Awards, which has been running since 2003.

Explaining the selection process, Mr. Osagie said members of the Board of Editors made nominations, which were debated and where the panelists were not unanimous in their choice, the winners were chosen by votes.

The Managing Director said those selected earned the honour, having contributed in diverse fields to the development of the nation and improvement in the quality of lives of the citizens.

Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the quiet but efficient helmsman of the nation’s mega city, The Sun Man of the Year 2017, won the diadem for the massive infrastructural development of Lagos and his systematic approach to easing the pains associated with residing and commuting in Lagos. He will be taking over the award from Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, who won the previous edition.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, retained Governor of the Year prize for his unrelenting governance and infrastructural revolution in the state. He is the work machine, who has proved unstoppable.

The 15th edition of The Sun Awards will also honour other eminent Nigerians in public and private sectors, whose contributions and success stories cannot be glossed over.

The Nigerian Hero of the Year award went to the late Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, the policeman who gallantly foiled an armed robbery attack on a branch of Zenith Bank in Owerri in February this year, but lost his life to injuries suffered during the incident.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari will be honoured with the Most Supportive First Lady award for consistently speaking truth to power and for the immense contributions of her non-governmental organization, Future Assured Initiative, to the quality of life of many ordinary citizens across the country.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II and Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki won the Courage in Leadership and Outstanding Politician of the Year Awards respectively.

Business Icon and Founder /Executive Chairman of Chicason Group of Companies, Dr. Alexander Chika Okafor, was voted Business Personality of the Year. Chief Obi Ezeude, founder, president/chief executive officer of Beloxxi Industries Limited, makers of Beloxxi Biscuits emerged Manufacturer of the Year, while the Investor of the Year Award went to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Oilserv Group, Dr Emeka Okwuosa.

The Banker of the Year is the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Peter Amangbo.

Two Governors, Engr David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Senator Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State jointly won the diadem for Outstanding Performance in Agriculture.

The Public Service Award was also jointly won by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Udo Ekere.

For the Lifetime Achievement Awards, The Board of Editors chose four distinguished personalities: They are: first woman university vice chancellor in the country, Professor Grace Alele-Williams; foremost industrialist, Chief Samuel Adedoyin; frontline veteran journalist, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua; and renowned Aba-based business tycoon and entrepreneur, Elder Emma Adaelu.

The duo of the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Mr Amaju Pinnick and the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr were voted as joint winners of the Sport Personality of the Year.

The Creative Personality of the Year is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid. He was voted for his outstanding accomplishments this year among which was his winning Platinum with the music album released with American artiste, Drake.

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun (AY) clinched the Nollywood Personality of the Year for venturing beyond being a standup comedian into production of blockbuster movies.

This year, winners were not announced for the Hospitality Firm of the Year, which the Board of Editors found the nominees not to have performed sufficiently to deserve the diadem.

Past winners of the prestigious The Sun Man of the Year Award include, former EFCC chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga; President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan; former governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Danjuma Goje; former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Godswill Akpabio; former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; and

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A comprehensive profile of the award winners and other details of The Sun Awards 2017 will be published in the Sunday Sun of November 26, 2017. Watch out.