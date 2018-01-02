The Sun News
Latest
2nd January 2018 - 2017 ‘safest year’ on record for commercial passenger flights
2nd January 2018 - Ekiti 2018: Why Ekiti should embrace Fayose’s deputy – Rep
2nd January 2018 - Gov. Ahmed condemns New Year’s attack on worshippers
2nd January 2018 - S’ Korea welcomes Pyongyang’s Olympic participation
2nd January 2018 - Israeli Bill makes it harder to divide Jerusalem
2nd January 2018 - Obaseki’s wife canvasses neonatal care units in Edo hospitals
2nd January 2018 - Borno govt. reviews curfew in Maiduguri
2nd January 2018 - Nigeria records 20,210 births on Jan. 1
2nd January 2018 - MAPOLY students rage
2nd January 2018 - Teachers under pressure over ICT challenges
Home / World News / 2017 ‘safest year’ on record for commercial passenger flights

2017 ‘safest year’ on record for commercial passenger flights

— 2nd January 2018

Airlines recorded zero accident deaths in commercial passenger jets last year, according to a Dutch consulting firm and an aviation safety group that tracks crashes, making 2017 the safest year on record for commercial air travel.

Dutch aviation consulting firm To70 and the Aviation Safety Network both reported Monday there were no commercial passenger jet fatalities in 2017. “2017 was the safest year for aviation ever,” said Adrian Young of To70.

To70 estimated that the fatal accident rate for large commercial passenger flights is 0.06 per million flights, or one fatal accident for every 16 million flights.

The Aviation Safety Network also reported there were no commercial passenger jet deaths in 2017, but 10 fatal airliner accidents resulting in 44 fatalities onboard and 35 persons on the ground, including cargo planes and commercial passenger turbo prop aircraft.

That figure includes 12 people killed on Dec. 31 when a Nature Air Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft crashed minutes after takeoff into a mountainous area off the beach town of Punta Islita, Costa Rica.

In comparison, there were 16 accidents and 303 deaths in 2016 among airliners.

The deadliest incident last year occurred in January when a Turkish cargo jet smashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan as it tried to land at a nearby airport in dense fog, killing 35 on the ground and all four onboard.

The Aviation Safety Network said 2017 was “the safest year ever, both by the number of fatal accidents as well as in terms of fatalities.”

Over the last two decades aviation deaths around the world have been steadily falling. As recently as 2005, there were 1,015 deaths aboard commercial passenger flights worldwide, the Aviation Safety Network said.

The United States last recorded a fatal airline passenger jet crash in February 2009, when Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed short of the runway in Clarence Center, New York, killing 49 onboard and one person on the ground.

In 2016, 412 people were killed in the United States in aviation accidents – nearly all in general aviation accidents and none on commercial passenger airlines.

The last fatal passenger jet airliner accident worldwide took place in November 2016 near Medellin, Colombia and the last commercial passenger aircraft crash to kill more than 100 people occurred in October 2015 in Egypt. (France24)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti 2018: Why Ekiti should embrace Fayose’s deputy – Rep

— 2nd January 2018

…Says state could develop like Lagos if PDP continues ruling From: WOLE BALOGUN Ado-Ekiti A member of House of Representatives, Hon. Kehinde Agboola, has advised Ekiti State to replicate the succession plan in Lagos State by electing the Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the next governor in 2018 to continue…

  • Gov. Ahmed condemns New Year’s attack on worshippers

    — 2nd January 2018

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has condemned the midnight attack on worshippers on the eve of the New Year along Ibrahim Taiwo Road, in Ilorin, the state capital. Governor Ahmed, in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahaab Oba, described the dastardly attack as’ criminal, satanic and alien…

  • Obaseki’s wife canvasses neonatal care units in Edo hospitals

    — 2nd January 2018

    Wife of the Edo governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has called for the establishment of effective neonatal care units in all public health facilities in the state. She also canvassed for Public-Private-partnership (PPP) to boost neonatal care management in the state. Mrs. Obaseki made the call in Benin when she visited neonatal care units in selected…

  • Borno govt. reviews curfew in Maiduguri

    — 2nd January 2018

    The Borno STate Government has reviewed the curfew in Maiduguri metropolis from 8:00p.m to 6:00a.m as against the existing 10:00p.m to 6:00a.m. Commissioner, Home Affairs, Information and Culture in the state, Dr. Mohammed Bulama, disclosed this in a statement, on Monday, in Maiduguri. Bulama said that the curfew was temporary and would be between January…

  • Nigeria records 20,210 births on Jan. 1

    — 2nd January 2018

    The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reports that approximately 20,210 babies were born in Nigerian on the New Year’s Day. The births represented third largest population of newborns in the world on Jananuary 1, 2018. UNICEF also said nearly 386,000 babies would be born worldwide on New Year’s Day, representing some 90 per cent in…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share