2017: No decision on zoning in Anambra, says Moughalu

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant, Chief George Moghalu has chided those whipping up sentiments that Anambra North should be allowed to complete its second term in office, saying no decision has ever been taken on zoning in the state.

Moghalu, who spoke during an interactive session organised by Anambra Consensus Project in Awka, said if the principles of fairness and equity should come into play, the South should take the governorship slot after the North’s four years because they were denied the opportunity to go for eight years in 2003.

“The truth of the matter is that I’ve been actively involved in the politics of Anambra State since inception and no decision has ever been taken on zoning in the state. Any day we decide on zoning, we shall abide by that.

“When somebody comes here to say the law permits one zone to do eight years, I ask why? Did the South do eight years when Mbadinuju took over and it was taken from him and given to Ngige after four years? Ngige did three years and Peter Obi did eight years which gave the central almost 11 years. P

“ower went to the North and after November 18 elections, North would have come to the same level with the South in doing four years.

“If the South takes it after this election and goes for eight years, they would be at par with the central, then the next becomes the North,” he said.

Moghalu said Igbo are in dire need of credible leadership and emphasised that the APC remains the best choice for them at this point in their history, while Anambra State cannot afford to remain outside the national arena.

National President of the group, Dr. Emeka Eze, in a remark said the group decided to get involved in the political process and also provide platform for aspirants to deepen the conversation and ensure that only people of due diligence and excellent characters will take Anambra to the next level and walk through the corridors of power in the state.

He said the group is interested in substance and content while de-emphasising money politics and cash-and carry syndrome which he described as the bane of Anambra politics.