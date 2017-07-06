The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2017 - Senate laments bad state of Enugu airport
6th July 2017 - 2017: No decision on zoning in Anambra, says Moughalu
6th July 2017 - Obasanjo, Gowon should drive restructuring process – ECA
6th July 2017 - FG not sure when recession’ll end, Udoma tells APC leadership
6th July 2017 - Malabu oil deal: Reps request Jonathan to testify
6th July 2017 - We’ll resolve face-off with Senate – Presidency
6th July 2017 - Navy moves against kidnappers in Lagos
6th July 2017 - Herdsmen killed 1,878 in 3 years, says Ortom
6th July 2017 - Badoo: Man set ablaze by mob in Ogun
6th July 2017 - Ex-Rivers REC’s trial begins October 11
Home / National / 2017: No decision on zoning in Anambra, says Moughalu

2017: No decision on zoning in Anambra, says Moughalu

— 6th July 2017

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant, Chief George Moghalu has chided those whipping up sentiments that Anambra North should be allowed to complete its second term in office, saying no decision has ever been taken on zoning in the state.
Moghalu, who spoke during an interactive session organised by Anambra Consensus Project in Awka, said if the principles of fairness and equity should come into play, the South should take the governorship slot after the North’s four years because they were denied the opportunity to go for eight years in 2003.
“The truth of the matter is that I’ve been actively involved in the politics of Anambra State since inception and no decision has ever been taken on zoning in the state. Any day we decide on zoning, we shall abide by that.
“When somebody comes here to say the law permits one zone to do eight years, I ask why? Did the South do eight years when Mbadinuju took over and it was taken from him and given to Ngige after four years? Ngige did three years and Peter Obi did eight years which gave the central almost 11 years. P
“ower went to the North and after November 18 elections, North would have come to the same level with the South in doing four years.
“If the South takes it after this election and goes for eight years, they would be at par with the central, then the next becomes the North,” he said.
Moghalu said Igbo are in dire need of credible leadership and emphasised that the APC remains the best choice for them at this point in their history, while Anambra State cannot afford to remain outside the national arena.
National President of the group, Dr. Emeka Eze, in a remark said the group decided to get involved in the political process and also provide platform for aspirants to deepen the conversation and ensure that only people of due diligence and excellent characters will take Anambra to the next level and walk through the corridors of power in the state.
He said the group is interested in substance and content while de-emphasising money politics and cash-and carry syndrome which he described as the bane of Anambra politics.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate laments bad state of Enugu airport

— 6th July 2017

From Fred Itua, Abuja  The Senate, yesterday raised the alarm over what it described as the decay and a looming disaster at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. It said the looming disaster, if not immediately nipped in the bud, will endanger lives of air travellers. In the same vein, the Senate has mandated its…

Share

  • 2017: No decision on zoning in Anambra, says Moughalu

    — 6th July 2017

    From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant, Chief George Moghalu has chided those whipping up sentiments that Anambra North should be allowed to complete its second term in office, saying no decision has ever been taken on zoning in the state. Moghalu, who spoke during an interactive…

    Share

  • Obasanjo, Gowon should drive restructuring process – ECA

    — 6th July 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), has urged two former Nigerian leaders, Olusegun Obasanjo and Yakubu Gowon to come clean now in their old age and drive the process of restructuring Nigeria back to the regions. ECA made the call yesterday while reacting to former President Obasanjo’s  statement that Nigerians should stop…

    Share

  • FG not sure when recession’ll end, Udoma tells APC leadership

    — 6th July 2017

    Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has said it will be difficult to specify when Nigeria will come out recession. The minister said this when he appeared before the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, to brief them on the National Economic team’s plans to take the…

    Share

  • Malabu oil deal: Reps request Jonathan to testify

    — 6th July 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee would soon summon former president Goodluck Jonathan, to appear before it to explain his role in the controversial award of OPL 245 oil bloc licence, otherwise known as Malabu oil deal. Razak Atunwa, chairman of the 16-man committee made up of 10 All Progressives Congress…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share