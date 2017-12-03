2017 Lagos Carnival to discourage vices of past celebrations

The Lagos State Government (LASG) on Sunday said that the ongoing 2017 Lagos State Street Carnival holding in Ikeja, the state capital, was organised to discourage street carnivals by different groups which usually resorted into killings of innocent lives and other criminal activities.

Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola, the Special Adviser on Arts and Culture to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikeja.

Akinsola also the acting Commissioner for tourism in the state said, “This carnival is also organised to bring everyone onboard in a controlled manner so as to strengthen our unity as against street carnivals in other areas of Lagos.”

Akinsola said that one of the reasons the carnival was held at Ikeja as opposed to the usual Lagos a Island venue was to extend the fun to other areas of Lagos in oneness.

“One of the policies of the Lagos State Government is to run an inclusive government where everyone will be brought together in the affairs of the state,” she said.

The commissioner said that in 2018, the carnival will be celebrated in another area of Lagos to further carry along everyone in the fun fiesta.

She added that it also was to showcase the beautiful cultures of the various ethnic groups in the state because, “ Lagos is a cosmopolitan state.

“Therefore, it needs to celebrate its diversity of cultures.

“We will be having fun as we celebrate the different cultures of the ethnic groups in Lagos State. Lagos is made up of different ethnic groups and this will add more colour to the carnival.

“There will be the parade of different costumes by the diverse ethnic groups at the carnival,” she said.

The acting State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture said that the carnival was also to herald the activities to mark the end of the year.

“The end of the year is synonymous with December which usually signifies shopping, exchange of gifts and merriment for that period.’’

The presence of security personnel was at its peak to ensure peace and ward off miscreants who nursed evil intentions.

NAN also observed that several ambulances where stationed at strategic locations for easy access during emergency.

There were also lots to buy, eat and drink by the ever present vendors of Lagos who came out in their numbers to grace the occasion with different edible and branded products.

(Source: NAN)