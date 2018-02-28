The Sun News
Home / National / 2017: Herdsmen/farmers’ clashes occurred in 31 states –Survey

2017: Herdsmen/farmers’ clashes occurred in 31 states –Survey

— 28th February 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

No fewer than 31 states of the Federation recorded herdsmen, farmers’ clashes in 2017, the Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey Report has said.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who unveiled the report in Abuja, yesterday, lamented the dearth of data in the country’s agriculture sector.

Senator Lokpobiri assured that the Federal Government will, from this year, fund wet and dry season Agricultural Performance Survey (APS).

He said the survey, carried out by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, in collaboration with the ministry, and 24 other partners, would bridge the gap in accurate data required in various aspects of agriculture including measuring impact of policies and programmes.

The minister also said commercialisation of research findings would be commercially viable because Nigeria’s market extends to the whole of sub-Sahara.

“Part of the problems of our data or researches is funding. But, we have to note the size of our market. We must know that the whole of West Africa is our market. We can’t wholly rely on government.

“So, if we commercialise our research findings, we will make money,” Lokpobiri added.

In his address, ABU Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibrahim Garba, said the institute has continued to collate, analyse and evaluate agricultural technologies for three decades, and assured that they will not relent in providing research-based findings.

He explained that this year’s report will be helpful in the areas of water resources, environmental management and control as well as other areas.

Presenting highlights of the report, NAERLS Executive Director, Muhammad Othman, said one of the challenges encountered was getting data from the states as many were reluctant in providing data.

The report noted the dwindling state of agricultural mechanisation as most state governments were no longer buying tractors.

Aside the 31 states that reported herdsmen, farmers’ clashes, the survey also indicated that six states reported cattle rustling while five others reported communal clashes.

  Tony 28th February 2018 at 1:39 am
    Point of correction in 36 states including Abuja. Under which government if i may ask? APC of course headed by a hausa fulani man . Now Nigerians know who is dictating the tunes. For this singular reason and many more we WILL vote him out. Iin the next election.

