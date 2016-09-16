The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
16th September 2016 - EFCC wants to steal my money –Patience Jonathan
16th September 2016 - PDP must apologise to Nigerians –APC
16th September 2016 - 2017 budget: FG to slash MDAs allocations
16th September 2016 - Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report
16th September 2016 - Chinese envoy charges FG on economy diversification
16th September 2016 - RSW: FCMB boosts Lagos graduate employment scheme
16th September 2016 - Okorocha sacks Information commissioner, others
16th September 2016 - Abia North: Protest in Aba, Umuahia, over tribunal’s ruling  
16th September 2016 - BringBackOurGirls gives Buhari 3 options to rescue Chibok girls
16th September 2016 - Be more dedicated to your duty, The Sun MD charges staff
Home / Cover / National / 2017 budget: FG to slash MDAs allocations
Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

2017 budget: FG to slash MDAs allocations

— 16th September 2016

PRESIDENT-BUHARI-1024x683-2-1024x683-1-1024x683

•Utomi, others react

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola

President Muhammadu Buhari has said some ministries may get significantly fewer capital allocations than they received in 2016 while others may receive more allocations in the 2017 budget.
This was even as the administration prioritises key sectors to get the economy out of recession.
Buhari disclosed these yesterday in Abuja at a one-day retreat for Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDGs) with financial experts invited to present and discuss priority areas in next year’s budget.
President Buhari had, in Nairobi, Kenya last month, pledged to vote more resources to agriculture in the 2017 budget as his government moves to sustain concrete measures to diversify the economy.
The retreat with the theme: “Building Inter-ministerial Synergy for Effective Planning and Budgeting in Nigeria”, was part of government’s moves for early presentation of the 2017 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly. It aims at delivering improved understanding of measures being taken to get the country out of recession; improve synergy among the various ministries for enhanced implementation of planning and budget.
Speaking at the opening at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the president noted that over the years, there had been a mismatch between planned targets and budgetary outcomes at the national and sectoral levels.
The MDAs, Buhari stated, have not benefitted significantly from working together and building consensus around common national objectives. This, according to him, has impeded growth and development of the country.
The president, who said he expected  the retreat to come up with practical solutions on the way forward to bring out a set of prioritised projects and programmes that will fit into the 2017 Budget.
“Let me inform you that because of the need to focus on our key priorities, some ministries may get significantly less capital allocation than they received in 2016 while others may get significantly more…
“Indeed, the challenges we face in the current recession require ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking, to deploy strategies that involve engaging meaningfully with the private sector, to raise the level of private sector investment in the economy as a whole.
“We are confident that the level of private investment will grow as we are determined to make it easier to do business in Nigeria by the reforms we are introducing under the auspices of the Presidential Committee on Ease of Doing Business.”
President Buhari reiterated that his government would continue to strategise on how to turn current challenges into opportunities for the nation and especially for thhe vibrant youth on whose shoulders lies the future of this nation.
“This is why we have embarked on measures and actions that will open up the opportunities we have seen in the Power, Housing, Agriculture, Mining, Trade and Investment, Information Communication Technology (ICT) Sectors, Tourism, Transport and other sectors.
“I wish to reassure its teeming youth that this Government would remain steadfast in its effort to ensure greater progress and prosperity for you.
“While government is taking the lead in the task of repositioning our economy for change, we cannot achieve this completely by ourselves. We will need, and we ask for the support and cooperation of the private sector’s domestic and foreign investors, the States and Local Governments, the National Assembly and the Judiciary as well as all well-meaning Nigerians in this important task. We are confident that working together, we shall succeed”.
Earlier, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said Nigerians were warned about the current recession.
She said government “sympathises with the people of Nigeria, but, what is more serious is our intentions, our resolve and plans to turn it around,  we have said it before that we knew we were going to go into a very difficult period.
Reactions are, however, trailing the move to reduce and increase MDAs allocations in 2017.
Pat Utomi, professor of political economy and management expert said whatever figure NASS approves is binding in law.
“If a budget for a ministry, department and agency of government is approved by the National Assembly, it then becomes a law and nobody can change it except he goes back to the National Assembly…According to that document, it is the legislative that has the power to disburse an approved budget which also implies that there is no taxation without representation.
“It is the taxpayers’ money that we are talking about so, the National Assembly must approve of any such proposal coming from the Executive before it can be implemented.The Executive can make a proposal but the legislative has the power to the purse.”
For the Organised Private Sector (OPS), the slash was inevitable bearing in mind the dwindling government revenues, both from the oil and Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), coupled with closure of many businesses.
President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Frank Jacobs, said the slash was okay, provided it was done in fairness to the organisations and in relation to the economy.
Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, shared Jacobs’ views that the slash should not in affect the operating expenditure of the agencies.
Yusuf, who noted that there must have been a framework for the budget slashing, however, advised that the cut should not be on equal basis, as some of the agencies are more buoyant than the others in terms of revenue generation.
He said: “for those who generate more revenue, it may lead to bloated spending and hence may be good to reduce their allocation. But some are not so robust in revenue generation, so government may need to think of these MDAs revenue base and their operating expenditure. The same principle of  percentage slash across board may not be applicable here. It is important to think of the critical operating cost.”

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Patience_jonathan

EFCC wants to steal my money –Patience Jonathan

— 16th September 2016

•Accuses anti-graft agency of using mercenaries to plead guilty in court   •Ex-First Lady may forfeit N6.3bn propery By Lukman Olabiyi and Perpetua Egesimba Former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, yesterday accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of using mercenaries in court to plead guilty on her behalf. She said the anti-graft agency…

  • apc-and-pdp

    PDP must apologise to Nigerians –APC

    — 16th September 2016

    • ‘Lawmakers must tell Buhari truth’ From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the fresh call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as “a silly statement  not worth the ink it was written with. APC urged the opposition party to apologise to Nigerians for years…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    2017 budget: FG to slash MDAs allocations

    — 16th September 2016

    •Utomi, others react From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola President Muhammadu Buhari has said some ministries may get significantly fewer capital allocations than they received in 2016 while others may receive more allocations in the 2017 budget. This was even as the administration prioritises key sectors to get the economy out of…

  • oil-tanker-floating

    Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report

    — 16th September 2016

    …No cause for alarm –DPR By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu Swiss trading companies are blending and dumping dirty fuel in Nigeria and other West African countries with more than 100 per cent toxic (sulphur) levels allowed in Europe, causing health and environmental hazards, according to a report. The report, “Dirty Diesel” from Swiss, watchdog…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Chinese envoy charges FG on economy diversification

    — 16th September 2016

    By Bianca Iboma The new Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, Chao Xiaoliang, has called on the Federal Government to intensify its drive on diversification of the economy as it will reduce importation of agricultural, forest products and promote self reliance. He stated this in an address at the 45th anniversary and moon festival celebration in…

  • First-City-Monument-Bank-620x330

    RSW: FCMB boosts Lagos graduate employment scheme

    — 16th September 2016

    By Steve Agbota In order to address employability and employment challenges facing today’s graduates, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has supported Lagos State government on ‘Ready, Set, Work’ (RSW) employability and entrepreneurial training programme. The programme will enable successful students get internship placements in high ranking corporate organisations. The RSW project is a complementary capacity…

  • Okorocha.jpg

    Okorocha sacks Information commissioner, others

    — 16th September 2016

    Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has relieved his Commissioner for Information, Dr Vitalis Ajumbe of his duties. Also sacked from office are the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment and Strategy, Kelechi Okpalaeke and Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Justice Odika. According to a statement from Okorocha’s Principal Secretary, Mr Pascal…

  • Kalu 1

    Abia North: Protest in Aba, Umuahia, over tribunal’s ruling  

    — 16th September 2016

    Stakeholders including students, market women, traders and artisans,  yesterday, thronged the streets of Umuahia and Aba   to register their displeasure over the verdict of the Abia North Election Rerun Petition Tribunal  which upheld the election of Mao  Ohuabunwa. The Tribunal chairman, Justice James Abundaga in delivering judgement in a  petition  filed by former governor of…

  • BREAKING--Boko-Haram-releases-new-video-of-kidnapped-Chibok-girls

    BringBackOurGirls gives Buhari 3 options to rescue Chibok girls

    — 16th September 2016

    The #BringBackOurGirls Movement has given President Muhammad Buhari’s government three options to rescue the 218 girls kidnapped from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State on April 14, 2014. The group listed the three options as: use of military force; negotiations; or a combination of the two. The options were contained in a letter to…

  • SUN MD Osagie

    Be more dedicated to your duty, The Sun MD charges staff

    — 16th September 2016

    By Fred Ezeh The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun, Mr. Eric Osagie has charged the members of staff to be more dedicated and committed to their respective duties in order to move the organisation forward. Osagie, who addressed some out-station editorial staffs at the Corporate headquarters of the company in Lagos, yesterday, reminded them that…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351