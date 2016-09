BY JUDITH NWABIA

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will engage Ghana, Kenya and Mali in Group B in this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) billed for Cameroon.

The reigning champions were tied in a loose knot as the other countries have proved to be easy foes in times past; Kenya and Mali had never being tough sides having never made it to the semis. However, Ghana had dragged the cup with Nigeria thrice but had been forced to a second place on all three occasions.

The draw ceremony held at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports, Yaounde had Cameroonian legend, Rigobert Song among other prominent figures in attendance.

Group A comprises of hosts Cameroon, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Egypt. The top two teams from the preliminary stages will qualify for the knockout phase of the competition.

The opening game will take place between Cameroon and Egypt at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, while Nigeria will play her first game against Mali at the Stade Municipal de Limbe.

Equatorial Guinea are the only other nation to have won the continental title.

The competition has served as a qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup since its inception in 1991.