2015 polls: I’ll reveal how we lost presidency soon- Jonathan

From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan said he would soon make public what happened in the 2015 general elections that led to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),losing the presidency.

Jonathan stated this while receiving members of the Forum of Ex-speakers of State Houses of Assembly, who visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

The former President said no matter what anyone says, the PDP recorded several achievement through the number of reforms its introduced and implemented in the 16 years it ruled the country.

According to him, “PDP is still the strongest party. We know the reason we lost elections.

“People maybe writing left and right, at the appropriate time, some of these things would be properly addressed because of history.

“There are certain things you don’t write now because it would be misunderstood as if you are playing politics.

“After some years, five, six or eight years, when the beneficiaries have left, you can state it in written and people will not fight with you.”

Speaking on the anti-corruption war, Jonathan urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to be intimidated by the manner it is currently being prosecuted in the country.

The former President said the issue of corruption in the country is worrisome, noting that there is need to combat it.

However, he noted that approach in the fight against corruption is also very important.

Jonathan said : “There are stories of corruption. I say this will always be there because if you read the statement of the organizers of the first military coup, their statement was attributed to corruption.

“It will continue to be, but one day we will get out of it. Most nations passed through this stage of life.

“The only thing I plead of you is not to politicize certain basic things. Issues of corruption, yes, it is worrisome. Nobody will encourage it.

“The society must come up with reform to reduce it, if you cannot eliminate it totally. No Society is 100 per cent free of some of these vices but the approach you go about it is key.

” You may approach it in a way that it will become detrimental to the society. It should be done in a way that will enhance the development of the nation. So we encourage people to do well.”

Similarly, former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido said the PDP governed very well when it was in power.