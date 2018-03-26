2015 polls: Hacking allegations not true –Fani-Kayode

Romanus Okoye

Media Director of the Jonathan/Sambo Campaign Organisation in 2015, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied an allegation that the former president’s team hacked into the e-mail of the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, and accessed his financial and medical documents, in build-up to the 2015 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode said the report of an alleged billionaire who did the job for Jonathan could not be true and that, if it was, such people would be in the best position to explain.

He also added that APC, President Barack Obama and his Public Relations consultant, would be in a better position to explain their roles in the 2015 presidential poll.

The Guardian, a United Kingdom-based newspaper, recently reported that election fixers for Jonathan hired data analysis company, Cambridge Analytics, which, in collusion with some Israelis, hacked the documents to stop Buhari from emerging president.

Also defending the allegations earlier, National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, said there was no mention of PDP in the hacking expose.

He went on to insist that the British newspaper equally absolved Jonathan of complicity in the hacking episode.

The PDP said it was “shocked” at the “Buhari-led Presidency’s penchant for beguiling, contrivance, deceit, fabrication and lies.

“Like a bunch of famished broom, it is clear that the Buhari presidency has become desperate in divert(ing) public attention from its multifarious failures and damning verdicts from national and international figures.”

Ologbondiyan added that the PDP is not afraid of participating in the 2019 election.