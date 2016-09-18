2015 polls endangered Nigeria’s unity –Ex-CJN

AGAINST the backdrop of increasing threats to Nigeria’s continued existence as a corporate entity, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Dahiru Musdapher, yesterday, declared that the country was at war with itself.

Musdapher, who was the guest speaker at a lecture organised to mark the 75th birthday of Chief Alani Bankole, father of former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, in Abeokuta, warned that Nigerians were treading a path that threatens the continued peace and unity of the country. The former CJN noted that the 2015 presidential election endangered the unity of the country, saying that the election was marked by demarcations along ethnic, regional, partisan and religious lines. He, however, urged government at all levels in the country to develop a tradition of continuity and positive transition from one administration to the next. Musdapher lamented that favouritism, nepotism and tribal sentiments had made it impossible for the country to run a merit driven system.

He said: “Hard work, brilliance, honesty and integrity in our dealings are no longer rewarded. Rather, we celebrate mediocrity soaked in the corruption we claim is our common enemy. It is rather worrisome that after over 100 years since the amalgamation of the northern and the southern protectorates in 1914, we seem as divided as ever.”

He added: “The union remains as an un-negotiated union in the minds of many Nigerians. Hence, I am of the view that without the clear diagnosis of the root causes of our seemingly confused social system, we cannot even begin to come up with the strategies and solutions that are capable of dousing the negative effects of disunity and firmly bringing our nation within respectable or acceptable level of social decency. “I am scared and deeply worried. The situation is grave and the media, the Fourth Estate of the Realm has a big role to play in this crusade.”

Musdapher, therefore, tasked media organisations on the need for professionalism in the course of their duties.

He noted: “I am aware today most media houses have editorial policies and clear leanings towards sectional and myopic perspectives. Tribal and nepotic leanings are present in most issues debated or reported in our media.

“The government-owned media showcase the activities of the government with little or no critique in contrast to the harsh realities faced by millions of subscribers of these news media. Newspapers owned and operated by politicians are mostly reflective of the interest of their principals. It has become commonplace for one to read of an ‘Igbo’ presidency or ‘northern’ presidency in line with a tacit approval of outright nepotism by majority of Nigerians.” In his remarks, the celebrant, Chief Bankole, urged young politicians to play developmental politics, saying it was wrong for politics to cause hatred amongst them.‎‎

