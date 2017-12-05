The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - $200m rural telephony equipment wasting away – Reps
5th December 2017 - 2018 Budget Passes 2nd Reading
5th December 2017 - $16b Egina oil project faces uncertainty
5th December 2017 - Ogun Customs seizes contraband worth N27m
5th December 2017 - 2019: Marwa endorses Buhari for second term
5th December 2017 - N400m arms money: I won’t give evidence until Jonathan testifies – Metuh insists
5th December 2017 - One month on, Lebanon’s PM rescinds shock resignation
5th December 2017 - Atiku’s exit’ll strengthen APC — Oyegun
5th December 2017 - Buhari commends Guards Brigade’s professionalism
5th December 2017 - Ondo govt. shut illegal hospital, orders arrest of doctor
Home / National / $200m rural telephony equipment wasting away – Reps

$200m rural telephony equipment wasting away – Reps

— 5th December 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Rural Development, Oladipo Adebutu, on Tuesday, said rural telephony equipment worth $200 million are lying fallow in different parts of the country in the past 10 years, in spite of the fact that the project can generate one million direct jobs.

He disclosed this when he led members of the committee on inspection of equipment in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and Ishara in Ogun State. The committee had paid a courtesy call on Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State before the commencement of the inspection.

Adebutu was accompanied by Temitope Olatoye, representing Lagelu/Akunyele Federal Constituency of Oyo State; Solomon Maren, representing Mangu-Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State, and Akintayo Amere, representing Ayedire/Iwo/Olaoluwa of Osun State.

Adebutu stated that the $200 million was borrowed from China and the Federal Government had fully repaid the loan, adding that such a huge project should be resuscitated in view of the benefits embedded in extending telecommunication services to the rural communities, and checking rural urban migration.

The National Rural Telephony Project (NRTP) began in 2001 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Federal Government suspended the project in 2011 due to what was described as poor execution of the project.

The first phase of the project was designed to cover 218 of the 774 local government areas of the country. It was to provide over 636,256 Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) lines in all the council areas in the country with a view to having access to information communication technology (ICT) in order to bridge the digital divide. The project, as gathered,  was subdivided into three phases, and was estimated to cost $200 million.

According to Adebutu, “We do believe that the main thing that drives people from the rural community is the absence of amenities, and surely communication is a very important part of that. For that reason, the nation has national rural telepony arrangement and this process has been in for nearly two decades.

“Unfortunately over this period, the programme has not been consummated. The Federal Government borrowed the sum of $200million for the first phase of this programme, bought the equipment and so on and so forth. In fact, Nigeria has repaid that loan, the equipment is lying all over the nation. For the second phase, Nigeria has committed $35million as well and they await counterpart funding from China to consummate this programme.

“Till date, that programme lies moribund. Now we are here to inspect the sites and the equipment available to ultimately find a way forward, such that all the investments the nation has made shall not go to waste and we should be able to create rural telephoning for our citizens.”

Two members of the 27-member committee, Solomon Maren, from Plateau State, and Akintayo Gafar from Osun State, assured Nigerians that every step would be taken to ensure that the project works with latest technologies because the initiative could provide one million direct jobs as well as three to four million indirect jobs. They lamented how Federal Government could allowed the project to waste after its completion and certificate of completion accordingly issued.

Earlier during the courtesy call, Governor Ajimobi, described Oyo State as very strategic to the rural telephony project, as 62 per cent of the state is rural, promising to give necessary support to the actualisation of the project.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

$200m rural telephony equipment wasting away – Reps

— 5th December 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Rural Development, Oladipo Adebutu, on Tuesday, said rural telephony equipment worth $200 million are lying fallow in different parts of the country in the past 10 years, in spite of the fact that the project can generate one million direct jobs. He disclosed this…

  • 2018 Budget Passes 2nd Reading

    — 5th December 2017

    ….Timetable must be followed, Says Saraki The 8th Senate has passed the Second Reading of the 2018 Appropriation Bill. The Bill has been forwarded to the Committee on Appropriations and its various sub-committees for further consideration and budget defence by the various ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government. Speaking on the passage of…

  • $16b Egina oil project faces uncertainty

    — 5th December 2017

    …As Senate commences probe From FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate, on Tuesdaty,  set up an adhoc committee to investigate the local content elements and cost variations related to the Egina Oil Field Project and two related Bonga South-West and ZabZaba projects. The decision of the Senate followed a motion by Sen. Solomon Adeola. The motion…

  • Ogun Customs seizes contraband worth N27m

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State command of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Tuesday, said it intercepted and seized smuggled goods, which grand duty paid value worth N27 million, within a week. The seized items included 602 bags of imported parboiled rice, conveyed in a truck belonging to a cement company, two vehicles -Lexus…

  • 2019: Marwa endorses Buhari for second term

    — 5th December 2017

    …Commends President over Mambilla Hydroelectric power project From: Ismail Omipidan A former military administrator of Lagos, Brig. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), on Tuesday, formally endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office. Marwa’s President Buhari’s endorsement came via a communiqué from the Marwa Organisation (TMO), a group promoting the political interest the retired…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share