2006: Cult clash claims 7 students, 1 NDLEA officer

On this day in September 2006, a bloody cult clash at the Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Edo State, left
seven students and an NDLEA official dead.

The cult groups included the Eiye Confraternity and the Neo-Black Movement, also known as Black Axe.

Edo State commissioner of police, Mr. Hassan Bala, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that five persons were arrested and the police was on the trail of others involved in the bloody clash.

It was learnt that the NDLEA officer, who was in company with three other operatives, was shot in the head. They had gone to the school to effect the arrest of a student said to be a dealer in Indian hemp when the attackers, believed to fellow cult members of the target of the operatives, struck.

Seven student of the university were reportedly killed following fierce fighting that ensued between the rival cults, as rumour had it that the NDLEA came calling based on the information from one of the groups.

The commissioner of police confirmed that he deployed three units of the police mobile force to the university town to handle the security situation. Students left the area for fear of being attacked.

In 1952, Nobel Prize laureate, Wole Soyinka, and a group of six friends formed the Pirate Confraternity at the elite University College, Ibadan, then part of the University of London.

According to the Pirates, the “Magnificent Seven,” as they called themselves, observed that the university was populated with wealthy students associated with the colonial powers and a few poorer students striving in manner and dress to be accepted by the more advantaged students, while social life was dictated by tribal affiliation.

Soyinka later noted that the Pirates wanted to differentiate themselves from “stodgy establishment and its pretentious products in a new educational institution different from a culture of hypocritical and affluent middleclass, different from alienated colonial aristo- crats.”

The organisation adopted the motto “Against all conventions,” the skull and crossbones as their logo, while members adopted confraternity names such as “Cap’n Blood” and “Long John Silver.”

Izunaso

Imo: Araraume, Izunaso negotiate with APGA to fight Okorocha

— 6th September 2018

Nneji, ABC transport boss, picks party guber form   Fred Itua, Abuja  Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, an aspirant, Ifeanyi Araraume and immediate-past national organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Izunaso, yesterday, had a two-hour meeting with the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye….

  • Mahmoud Ajami

    High interest rate discouraging foreign investors in Nigeria – Mahmoud Ajami

    — 6th September 2018

    Ayo Alonge Mahmoud Ajami, is the Managing Director of Limex Global Industries Limited, a Lebanese company that is into the production of soaps and detergents, with Bimbo soap as its prime product. Ajami spoke with our correspondent on the pros and cons of doing business in Nigeria. Excerpts: Investing in Nigeria I am a Lebanese…

  • SALISU

    Super Eagles’ coach, Yusuf may appeal one-year ban

    — 6th September 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale Embattled Super Eagles’ head coach, Salisu Yusuf may appeal against the one-year ban from all football-related activities slammed on him by the Nigeria Football Federation Committee on Ethics and Fair Play. Yusuf, who was also fined the sum of $5,000 can approach the NFF Appeals Committee for further fight his case. On Wednesday, the Ethic and…

  • man

    Ignore pressure to sign AfCFTA agreement, MAN urges FG

    — 6th September 2018

    Ayo Alonge THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to ignore all lingering pressure from certain quarters in the industry to urgently sign the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. This appeal was made by President of MAN, Dr Frank Jacobs, at a news conference tagged: “Matters arising on the AfCFTA”, held…

  • LANGUAGE

    Buhari warns Atiku

    — 6th September 2018

    – Mind your language, president tells ex-VP Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Twenty four hours after Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, replied his predecessor, Atiku Abubakar’s stance on restructuring of Nigeria, the Presidency has also reacted to his (Atiku’s) comment where he described President Muhammadu Buhari as “power drunk.” READ ALSO: 2019: PDP’ll get Nigeria working again, says Atiku Special Adviser…

