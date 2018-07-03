The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - 200,000 PVCs awaiting collection in Enugu – REC
3rd July 2018 - Alleged employment scam: Edo govt. denounces Consulting firm
3rd July 2018 - Killings: Nigerian govt. playing ‘double standard’ – Catholic Bishops
3rd July 2018 - Experts charge govt. on investment in Arts, Culture, Tourism for job creation
3rd July 2018 - Oyo: Olubadan, Soun absent as 36 monarchs get vehicles
3rd July 2018 - Atiku support group condoles with families of victims of Plateau killings, Lagos fire
3rd July 2018 - Osun SSG demands free, fair guber poll
3rd July 2018 - Lawyers shut courts in Cross River
3rd July 2018 - Edo: Firm dupes job seekers of N15m
3rd July 2018 - Wike inspects College of Medical Sciences for commissioning today
Home / National / 200,000 PVCs awaiting collection in Enugu – REC
ENUGU

200,000 PVCs awaiting collection in Enugu – REC

— 3rd July 2018

NAN

Over 200, 000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) awaiting collection in Enugu state, according to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu.

Ononamadu disclosed in his address of welcome during the stakeholders’ forum between state Traditional Rulers Council and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Enugu.

“Uncollected PVC cards in the state is still on the high side and we have above 200,000 cards uncollected,’’ he said.

Ononamadu, however, noted that the state had recorded huge progress in the ongoing Continue Voter Registration (CVR).

He attributed the success of the exercise to less voters’ apathy due to joint sensitisation embarked upon by the commission, traditional institution in their various communities and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in the state have commended INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood and Ononamadu for the progress made so far in the ongoing CVR in the state.

The traditional rulers gave the commendation in a two-page communiqué they issued after stakeholders’ forum in Enugu and signed by the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu.

The forum which also involved the state INEC officials noted that the hard work and ingenuity of Mahmood and Ononamadu had translated into to the success of CRV in the state.

They also expressed confidence in the capability of the Mahmood-led IINEC to conduct free, fair and credible election in forthcoming 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

They also lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing and promoting peace in the state under which INEC had been able to make tremendous impact in the ongoing CVR.

The communiqué said that INEC and rulers agreed that names of owners of PVCs not yet collected would be displayed in their various wards for their respective traditional rulers to note.

It also noted that the traditional rulers would further sensitise their subjects on the imperative of collecting their PVCs.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ENUGU

200,000 PVCs awaiting collection in Enugu – REC

— 3rd July 2018

NAN Over 200, 000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) awaiting collection in Enugu state, according to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu. Ononamadu disclosed in his address of welcome during the stakeholders’ forum between state Traditional Rulers Council and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Enugu. “Uncollected PVC cards in the…

  • CONSULTING

    Alleged employment scam: Edo govt. denounces Consulting firm

    — 3rd July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A Consulting firm,‎ KAI environmental, which claims to be recruiting environmental officials for the Edo State Government, has allegedly fleeced job seekers in the state of millions of Naira. ‎The firm which has its operational Base at Bins Hotel, along Ekenhuan Road in Benin-City, was said to be collecting N2,000 for  registration,…

  • NIGERIAN

    Killings: Nigerian govt. playing ‘double standard’ – Catholic Bishops

    — 3rd July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has accused the Federal Government of being biased in the management of farmers/herders’ crisis that had resulted in the death hundreds of people in Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states. The clergymen believed that the government had orchestrated the systems and laws of Nigeria to…

  • EXPERTS

    Experts charge govt. on investment in Arts, Culture, Tourism for job creation

    — 3rd July 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Experts in the Arts, Culture and Tourism Industry, on Monday, charged government at all levels to invest in the sector to create wealth and reduce unemployment in the country. Director, Black Passionate Art Gallery Ltd, Mr. Ugo Emmanuel Chidi, made the call during a three- day art exhibition programme in Benin-City tagged…

  • LAWYERS

    Lawyers shut courts in Cross River

    — 3rd July 2018

    Judex OKoro, Calabar Lawyers, under the aegis of Law Officers’ Association of Nigeria (LOAN), Cross River branch, have shut courts in in the state, demanding immediate implementation of harmonised salary. The lawyers, working in the state Ministry of Justice, are piqued that the Cross River government has failed to implement the harmonised salary between those…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  sunonlineteam[email protected]

Share