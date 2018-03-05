The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - Succour for Anambra community
7th March 2018 - Ebonyi gov’s wife intensifies fight against female genital mutilation
7th March 2018 - Ulasika: Curtain falls for social pathfinder
7th March 2018 - Dirty Kubwa: ‘Scavengers’, residents trade blames
7th March 2018 - JAMB conducts mock UTME for 211, 000 candidates 
7th March 2018 - Day UniAbuja honoured Kumuyi, Deeper Life Church founder 
7th March 2018 - How testimonies from the physically challenged brought tears to many eyes
7th March 2018 -  Women accountants stage quiz, career talk for FCT students
7th March 2018 - 2019: Ikpeazu and the politics of endorsements  
7th March 2018 - How I’ll fight corruption at Cross River Basin – Eyibo  
Home / National / 2,000 students benefit from FG’s Safe School Initiative scheme

2,000 students benefit from FG’s Safe School Initiative scheme

— 5th March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

Over 2,000 students, mostly from states in the North East ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency, are currently benefiting from scholarship under the Safe School Initiative programe supervised by the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) across 43 schools in the northern part of the country.

PCNI Vice Chairman, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa, disclosed this, on Tuesday, while on a routine visit to the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Bajoga, Gombe State.

Tumsa said the PCNI team was in the school to monitor and evaluate the students’ performance in FGGC Bajoga.

On arrival at the school, the PCNI team interacted first with the school authorities before meeting with the benefiting students, 11 in number, drawn from Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

“The purpose of the visit is to carry out a monitoring and evaluation exercise. It a PCNI routine to monitor and evaluate the performance of the students here in FGGC Bajoga,” he said.

He described the level of adjustment by the student as tremendous adding that he was impressed with their performance so far.

Tumsa said the students were expected to go through school normally and to perform creditably so that the scholarship they enjoy would not only be beneficial to them but their communities and country at large.

He told the school management that they were there to find out how the students are faring, their challenges and success stories.

Earlier in a welcome address, Principal of the school, Mrs. Charity Habu Wakawa, told the visitors that she barely assumed office having been newly posted.

Commenting on the SSI program in the school, Kamalludeen Towolawi, Vice Principal (Administration), told the PCNI team that 12 students were enrolled in the programme in 2014, with only one student failing to turn up after being asked to repeat a class.

Towolawi said one other student currently in SSSIII, has gone home on a one-week break preparatory to writing the SSCE exams. He said ten students were on ground to meet the team.

He assured that the welfare of the students was given top priority.

The PCNI team later interacted with the students with a view to assessing the programme in terms of whether they receive proper feeding, have constant power supply, access quality medical care among others.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Ikpeazu and the politics of endorsements  

— 7th March 2018

Chinelo Obogo  Like it happened in 2014, ahead of the 2015 governorship contest, the Ukwa-Ngwa people of Abia State are urging Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, to seek a re-election.  Before the 2015 election, the people of Ukwa-Ngwa led by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara and  Emma Adaelu among others, led a one million man march to…

  • How I’ll fight corruption at Cross River Basin – Eyibo  

    — 7th March 2018

     Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Eseme Eyibo is the Chairman of the newly inaugurated board of Cross River Basin Development Authority. A former spokesman of the House of Representatives, Eyibo in this interview spoke on his new assignment, vowing to turn the agency around.  As chairman of Cross River Basin Development Authority and one who has been involved…

  • NCDMB to sue violators of Local Content Act

    — 7th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu It will no longer be business as usual for oil and gas companies that fail to comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act as  offenders  will henceforth be dragged before the law courts,  the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)  has warned. NCDMB Executive…

  • Nigeria’s annual freight cost rises to $6bn

    — 7th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Nigeria‘s total freight cost has been put  at between $5 billion and $6 billion annually as maritime oil and gas dropped to  $8 billion. This was reflected in the Nigerian Maritime Industry Forecast and Outlook published by  the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). According to the analysis, this was considered high…

  • FG advocates tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund healthcare

    — 7th March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja  Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, yesterday, canvassed for increased consumption taxes on harmful products like alcohol and tobacco, saying the monies realised could be used for funding healthcare in the country. He also stated that the country has the least health budget globally, while stressing that the Federal Government has not…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share