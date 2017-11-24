The Sun News
Latest
24th November 2017 - Numan crisis: Adamawa CAN warns against inciting violence
24th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: OWCOF is fraudulent, anti-people – Akinlade
24th November 2017 - 2,000 people killed by herdsmen in Benue, group alleges
24th November 2017 - Slain hubby: Maryam, Abuja wife denies murder charge
24th November 2017 - LG autonomy: Kaduna Assembly may vote in favour of bill
24th November 2017 - Sultan urges curb to patients’ access to Cough Syrup
24th November 2017 - I’ve no plan to leave APGA – Obiano
24th November 2017 - Normalcy returns to Igbo-Etiti after communal clash
24th November 2017 - Former VP takes power in Zimbabwe
24th November 2017 - CAN, Muslim Council condemn Adamawa killings
Home / Cover / National / 2,000 people killed by herdsmen in Benue, group alleges

2,000 people killed by herdsmen in Benue, group alleges

— 24th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over 2000 men, women and children have been allegedly killed with 40 major and deadly attacks reportedly carried out by herdsmen in 14 of the 23 local government areas of Benue State between 2013 and 2016.

The three principal Socio-cultural groups in the state, Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny’Igede made the claim, in Friday, while briefing newsmen, in Makurdi, in their reaction to a recent press conference held by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) in Abuja denouncing the Benue Anti-Open Grazing law.

Speaking on behalf of the the groups, President General of Mdzough U Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege, lamented that over 9,000 households were affected by the various attacks carried out by herdsmen while property worth N95 billion were destroyed in 2014 alone.

The group further claimed that till date, over 500 persons were still missing while over half a million people were displaced by the incessant herdsmen attacks on the state between 2013 and 2016.

“The anti open grazing law is the outcome of the yearnings of the people of the state who desire peace and want lasting solutions to the incessant herdsmen/farmers clashes which had often led to the pillage of our communities, the massacre of our men, women and children as well as destruction of our farms, homes, taping of our women and children and excessive unrest.”

The three principal Socio-cultural groups while positing that the masterminds of the law were people of the state and not the government, politicians nor legions leaders as being portrayed by MAKH in their press conference maintained that the struggle is for the emancipation of the Benue people from their slave drivers and preservation of lives and property of the people.

“The anti open grazing law will not die because it provides the panacea for our peoples survival and for peace. The people of the state are prepared and determined to ensure its success despite the ill will of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and its insidious attempt to truncate it,” Ujege said.

Post Views: 42
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Mercy 24th November 2017 at 3:20 pm
    Reply

    Is the man being economic with the truth. As far as I can remember the worst massacre which took place in Agatu happened on this administration’s watch, so there is no need presenting their case as if this government is not culpable by caiming more people and wanton destruction took place in 2014.
    I am amazed at the speed with which the president directed the deployment of the army to Zamfara to stop the so called ‘bandits’ and yet had reluctantly made woolly comments, if at all, when his Myelti Fulani herdsmen are the culprits.n

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Numan crisis: Adamawa CAN warns against inciting violence

— 24th November 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Adamawa state chapter says it would not be drawn into giving religious colouration to the crisis in Numan saying it condemns the killings of unarmed civilians and women and called on the Adamawa state government to bring to book the perpetrators of the wicked act…

  • Ogun 2019: OWCOF is fraudulent, anti-people – Akinlade

    — 24th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, has described a group, the Ogun West Consultative Forum (OWCOF), as “fraudulent and anti-people”. Responding to the group’s claim that it screened six Ogun West…

  • 2,000 people killed by herdsmen in Benue, group alleges

    — 24th November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Over 2000 men, women and children have been allegedly killed with 40 major and deadly attacks reportedly carried out by herdsmen in 14 of the 23 local government areas of Benue State between 2013 and 2016. The three principal Socio-cultural groups in the state, Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and…

  • Slain hubby: Maryam, Abuja wife denies murder charge

    — 24th November 2017

    Remanded in prison custody From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Jabi, Abuja Friday remanded Maryam Sanda in the Suleja prison after she was arraigned on charges of culpable homicide. She is accused of stabbing her husband, Bilyamin Bello, the son of a former chairman of the People’s…

  • LG autonomy: Kaduna Assembly may vote in favour of bill

    — 24th November 2017

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna As debates on amendment of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially the aspect of autonomy of local government, gathers momentum, the Kaduna State House of Assembly (KSHA) may vote in favour of the bill when transmitted to it by the National Assembly. Speaker, if the Assembly, Abdullahi Aminu…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share