2,000 gets free medical services in Delta

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Over 2,000 persons with various ailments across some communities in Delta State central senatorial district benefitted from from free medical services offered by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Jesu Marie Empowerment Foundation (JMEF).

The foundation’s medical personnel comprising ten doctors, five nurses and other support staff moved from one community to the other to render free medical services to residents for eight days.

General health screening and checks of patients blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels amongst others were carried out, just as insulin treatments were given to diabetic patients, while prescription eye glasses and free drugs and mosquito nets were also distributed.

Areas covered during the eight-day medical outreach included Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South council, Uwheru in Ughelli North council, Otor-Udu in Udu council and Ekpan in Uvwie council area.

At the General Hospital, Ekpan in Uvwie, over 12 surgeries were reportedly carried out successfully by the medical team who overwhelmed by the large turn out of residents seeking medical attention.

The successful surgeries included two myomectomy, two emergence cesarean sections, two herniorrhaphy, two fibroid, three lump removals and a little girl with cyst on her neck.

Speaking, 45 years old Federation Ukpokpo said before his herniorrhaphy operation, he had battled with the pain for the past five years and thanked the foundation for coming to his aid, adding that he lacked the money hitherto needed for the surgery.

Another beneficiary who had her fibroid operated, Mrs. Eduvie Erivwode, an engineer said she came all the way from Abuja because of the capable health personnel with the foundation aside its being free.

At Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South, the Okobaro of Ughievwien Kingdon, Owahwa II; and the wife of immediate past deputy governor, Mrs. Nelly Utuama who were among the beneficiaries, commended JMEF for giving back to the society, adding that lives were saved as a result of the medical intervention.

A beneficiary at Uwheru in Ughelli North, Johnson Omokpaefe, a 60-year old welder had his lipoma on the forehead successfully operated. The native of Arhavwarien community said he lived with the health condition for five years due to lack of fund, and expressed deep appreciation to the foundation for the assistance.

Beauty Emmanuel who gave birth to a set of female twins at the Uwheru Primary Health Care Centre; a lady whose 4-month old baby was operated of a growth on the neck; and another woman with her two little daughters who were suffering from malaria, were full of excitement and commendation to the foundation for the intervention.

President and founder of JMEF, Dr. Rukevwe Ugwumba urged NGOs to be involved in medical mission, while government should periodically offer free medical care to cushion the health gap occasioned by the prevailing poverty in the society.

Dr. Ugumba, a former Special Adviser on Health to immediate past governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, and now Consultant to Senate Committee on Health, said majority of the population cannot afford three square meals a day talk more of medical services, insisting that primary health prevention is the way to go in healthcare delivery.

Saying that the intervention was to bridge the gap in the health care delivery system in the state, Ugumba promised to repeat the exercise in the near future for more rural dwellers to benefit.

Dr. Ugumba, a native of Uwheru, said the foundation will be very glad to have support from well-meaning individuals and organisations, and expressed thanks to those who have partnered with the foundation to achieve the recorded success.

Zonal Medical Director, Ekpan General Hospital, Dr. Inege Lucky, a community leader and former Commissioner for Justice in the state, Chief Victor Otomiewo and others commended the foundation for the intervention.

Also, the Zonal Medical Director, Ughelli Central Hospital, Dr. Moses Eyovwerhuvwu said the intervention by the foundation was a huge complement to the state government’s effort in making healthcare accessible and affordable to Deltans.