200 political thugs convicted, jailed in Kano – CP

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command have secured the conviction of over 200 political thugs who were involved in a recent breach of public peace in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf, disclosed this, on Thursday afternoon, during an interaction with heads of media houses in the state, saying the thugs were sentenced to various prison terms without an option of fine.

He said that the Command was working very hard to sanitise the landscape of politics in the state, vowing to arrest and prosecute any highly placed politician who is behind the sponsorship of criminal thugs.

“We are not going to spare the sponsors. Both the sponsors and the sponsored would be definitely liable for any offence committed or for incising public disturbance” he stated.

As part of efforts to promote a healthy environment for the 2019 elections, he said that the Police have concluded plans to hold meetings with all the representatives of the political parties in the state.

READ ALSO: Ex-Ogun Speaker, Titi Oseni-Gomez defects to ADC, declares senatorial ambition

Speaking further, the police boss also threatened to arrest and prosecute any head of media organisation in the state, who allows his radio station to be used for the promotion of hate speech or for inciting violence in the state.

He frowned at the culture of allowing all manners of characters who can pay, to come on air with whatever view they want to express or propagate.

“We want most of these radio stations to weigh the consequences, the negative impacts that airing of such views may ignite” he stated.

“As far as I am concerned, it would not be too much for you to sacrifice the money they bring in the interest of the larger society.

“I am sure that the N10, 000, N15000 they would pay may not even add any value to your radio station. It is better you explore all other sources of revenue than to promote hate speech or fake news,” he noted.