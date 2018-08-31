– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - 200 political thugs convicted, jailed in Kano – CP
31st August 2018 - 2019: Uzoh picks PDP senatorial form, promises quality representation
31st August 2018 - MTN Project Fame winner decries stereotype in Nigeria music
31st August 2018 - Saraki Replies Not Too Young To Run, Says Declaration ‘Made In Good Faith’
31st August 2018 - UEFA not likely to use VAR during current Champions League matches – President
31st August 2018 - Ex-Ogun Speaker, Titi Oseni-Gomez defects to ADC, declares senatorial ambition
31st August 2018 - Bournemouth banking on past experiences to beat Chelsea says Howe
31st August 2018 -  FG approves new Police Academy in Anambra
31st August 2018 - APGA, the only unblemished party in Nigeria – National Chair
31st August 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari, Merkel meet in Aso Rock
Home / National / 200 political thugs convicted, jailed in Kano – CP
POLITICAL THUGS

200 political thugs convicted, jailed in Kano – CP

— 31st August 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command have secured the conviction of over 200 political thugs who were involved in a recent  breach of public peace in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf, disclosed this, on Thursday afternoon, during an interaction with heads of media houses in the state, saying the thugs were sentenced to various prison terms without an option of fine.

He said that the Command was working very hard to sanitise the landscape of politics in the state, vowing to arrest and prosecute any highly placed politician who is behind the sponsorship of criminal thugs.

“We are not going to spare the sponsors. Both the sponsors and the sponsored would be definitely liable for any offence committed or for incising public disturbance” he stated.

As part of efforts to promote a healthy environment for the 2019 elections, he said that the Police have concluded plans to hold meetings with all the representatives of the political parties in the state.

READ ALSO: Ex-Ogun Speaker, Titi Oseni-Gomez defects to ADC, declares senatorial ambition

Speaking further, the police boss also threatened to arrest and prosecute any head of media organisation in the state, who allows his radio station to be used for the promotion of hate speech or for inciting violence in the state.

He frowned at the culture of allowing all manners of characters who can pay, to come on air with whatever view they want to express or propagate.

“We want most of these radio stations to weigh the consequences, the negative impacts that airing of such views may ignite” he stated.

“As far as I am concerned, it would not be too much for you to sacrifice the money they bring in the interest of the larger society.

“I am sure that the N10, 000, N15000 they would pay may not even add any value to your radio station. It is better you explore all other sources of revenue than to promote hate speech or fake news,” he noted.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLITICAL THUGS

200 political thugs convicted, jailed in Kano – CP

— 31st August 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Police Command have secured the conviction of over 200 political thugs who were involved in a recent  breach of public peace in the state. Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf, disclosed this, on Thursday afternoon, during an interaction with heads of media houses in the state,…

  • UZOH

    2019: Uzoh picks PDP senatorial form, promises quality representation

    — 31st August 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja Philanthropist and chairman/CEO of GOCUZ Group Limited, Chief Obinna Uzoh,  has joined the race for the Anambra South senatorial zone in the 2019 general election. Uzoh,  who picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial expression of interest and nomination forms on Thursday, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said his aim…

  • Declaration

    Saraki Replies Not Too Young To Run, Says Declaration ‘Made In Good Faith’

    — 31st August 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has responded to a statement by the Not Too Young To Run movement in reaction to the declaration of his intention to run for the presidency in 2019. His response was contained in a statement signed on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, a day…

  • OGUN SPEAKER

    Ex-Ogun Speaker, Titi Oseni-Gomez defects to ADC, declares senatorial ambition

    — 31st August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly,  Titilayo Oseni-Gomez, on Thursday, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). She also declared his intention to contest for the Ogun Central Senatorial District in 2019, under the platform of ADC. At the event,…

  • POLICE ACADEMY

     FG approves new Police Academy in Anambra

    — 31st August 2018

    …Centre will  boost employment, fight crime in South East, says Donor Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The donor of the recently approved Police College and Academy, in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has said that the Federal Government would use both institutions to create employment for young people in the south east. The Police College and Academy,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share